Dead by Daylight Adding Rick, Michonne, and Daryl from The Walking Dead

After a tease earlier this week, Dead by Daylight developer Behaviour Interactive has revealed its full plans for a collaboration with AMC’s The Walking Dead. The new chapter will arrive on July 29th for all players, and it will be available today in the PTB. The chapter will see series protagonists Rick Grimes and Michonne added as new Survivors, while Daryl Dixon will also appear in the game as a Legendary Outfit for Rick. Fans of the show will be happy to know that the new chapter will see original voice acting from two of the stars of the series: Andrew Lincoln (Rick) and Norman Reedus (Daryl).

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Legendary Outfit for Rick will be part of Dead by Daylight‘s The Walking Dead Collection. The collection will include several alternate looks for Rick and Michonne, including Uncommon recolors, as well as outfits based on specific episodes of the series. In the case of Michonne, she’ll have designs based on the episodes The Next World and What We Become, while Rick will have a Last Day on Earth outfit, as well as one called Brutal Awakening (possibly inspired by his look after he wakes up from a coma in the first episode).

Rick and Michonne will arrive in Dead by Daylight alongside six new character perks. Since a big part of The Walking Dead series emphasized Rick and Michonne’s crew working together to survive, all of their character-specific perks will focus on teamwork. Rick’s new perks include Apocalyptic Ingenuity, Come and Get Me!, and Teamwork: Toughen Up, while Michonne’s perks are Conviction, Last Stand, and Teamwork: Toughen Up. Both versions of Teamwork: Toughen Up will focus on pallet stuns, but feature different advantages for their corresponding character.

As part of the collaboration, Dead by Daylight players can expect to see a new map tile in the Garden of Joy, which will appear anytime Rick or Michonne loads in. The tile has apparently been corrupted by The Entity, and features elements pulled from different parts of The Walking Dead series. For example, the iconic hospital doors that read “don’t open, dead inside” appear, as do elements from the prison.

The narrative for Dead by Daylight‘s chapter based on The Walking Dead does connect to the main plot of the TV series, prior to the events of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. Specifically, the developers have based it around Rick’s seeming demise, when Michonne and the rest of the group think that he died following a bridge explosion. While the audience knows that Rick survived, his loved ones continue to search for him, or his body. It turns out that Rick has found himself pulled into The Fog for a bit prior to reconnecting with his friends and allies. As Michonne set out in search for answers, she also entered The Fog after hearing Rick’s voice on the other side.

Do you plan on checking out this Dead by Daylight collaboration with The Walking Dead? What collaborations are you still hoping to see? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!