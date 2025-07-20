Dead by Daylight Is Looking for Feedback on FNAF Crossover, Player Toxicity, and More

Live-service games can only thrive as long as they can keep their audience hooked, while drawing in new players. That’s true of even the most popular games, including Dead by Daylight. Developer Behaviour Interactive has released a new survey for players to participate in, and it seems the team is looking for feedback about certain aspects of the game. Interestingly enough, the survey gives players an opportunity to share their thoughts on one of Dead by Daylight‘s most recent collaborations, which featured Five Nights at Freddy’s. One question even asks if players would like to see more maps in the Withered Isle Realm, where Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza is found.

While the question about more maps in the Withered Isle Realm is one of the most intriguing, Behaviour Interactive also wants to know how satisfied Dead by Daylight players are with the new Killer, Springtrap. Striking the right balance with each new Killer can be difficult, and it’s clear the developers want more feedback in that regard. There are also questions about the nuances of the new map, and how participants feel about it when playing as Survivors. For example, the survey asks about the exit gate locations, and the ease at finding pallet and vault loops.

the ghoul was added to dead by daylight earlier this year

Springtrap isn’t the only newcomer that Behaviour Interactive is asking about, either. The survey also discusses the addition of The Ghoul, who proved pretty controversial prior to some nerfs in the game. There’s also a section about Orela Rose, the latest Survivor. Just getting into matches in certain games can be a source of frustration at times, and Behaviour Interactive is looking for feedback about the amount of time it takes to get into matches in Dead by Daylight.

On top of all that, the survey also asks participants several questions about toxicity in the Dead by Daylight fandom. Every online game has segments of the player base that are frustrating or difficult to deal with, but it’s important for the developers to keep this to a minimum, as it can lead to players being pushed away. Given how much the survey seems to focus on player retention and overall happiness, it only makes sense that this would get a good chunk of dedication in the survey.

For players that feel strongly about Dead by Daylight, this is a great opportunity to offer some feedback, and those interested in taking it can do so right here. Readers should note that this one is on the lengthier side though, and it can take about 20 minutes to complete. It might be a little lengthy, but surveys like this one are always interesting, because they offer a unique window into future plans. Dead by Daylight players won’t find any significant hints about the future, but it does show what Behaviour Interactive is looking to improve. Hopefully the developers will get some good feedback and use it to improve on the game as a whole.

Do you plan on participating in this Dead by Daylight survey? What elements of the game are you hoping to see fixed or polished up? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!