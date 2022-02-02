Dead by Daylight Update Adds Back Removed Content

A new Dead by Daylight update is live on Android, Google Stadia, iOS, Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X alongside patch notes that reveal and detail everything that Canadian developer Behaviour Interactive has added to and changed with the update. Mostly, the update is a metric ton of bug fixes, but it does restore some content to the game and it does come with a new feature as well, though this feature is in beta.

At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear how large the file size of the update is. We know it varies from platform to platform, but we don’t the respective sizes. The patch notes below indicate the file size is on the smaller side though. If this is true, then it should be a fairly quick and painless download.

Below, you can check out the aforementioned patch notes in their entirety:

FEATURES

Beta Feature

Wiggle progress will no longer regress when not actively wiggling, with both the new and old wiggle interactions

CONTENT

The Coldwind Farm – Fractured Cowshed map has been re-enabled.

The Crotus Prenn Asylum – Father Campbell’s Chapel has been re-enabled.

BUG FIXES:

Fixed an issue that caused tooltips to linger in the Settings menu

Fixed an issue that caused the Cannibal not to be able to break a pallet after hitting a survivor in the same chainsaw sweep.

Fixed an issue that caused the Demogorgon’s Shred ability to sometimes not break pallets.

Fixed an issue that caused the Eruption perk to go into cooldown when triggering on a completed generator.

Fixed an issue that caused stuns triggered through the Power Struggle duration to be reduced more than intended when the killer is equipped with the Enduring perk.

Fixed an issue that caused the blessing SFX to continue after a survivor is hit after an unvalidated interruption attempt.

Fixed an issue that caused the Glyph and Red Envelope interactions not to be interruptible by the killer.

Fixed an issue that caused the wrong animation to be played when using the Deathslinger’s Aim Down Sights right after interacting with a Red Envelope.

Fixed an issue that caused the loud noise indicator not to appear when an AI player fails a skill check during the tutorial.

Fixed an issue that may cause the Nemesis’ tentacle to be invisible during recovery after hitting an object.

Fixed an issue that caused the Expert Killer and Expert Survivor achievements to unlock when the grade threshold has not been met. (Steam only)

Fixed an issue that occasionally caused an offering to appear out of place on the offerings loading screen

Fixed an issue that caused the floating ink VFX to be missing in some of The Artist’s customization.

Fixed an issue that caused the killer music to not change properly when switching roles from a Survivor wearing a ‘Modern Tales’ outfits.

Fixed an issue that caused an inconsistent sound effect to play when hitting the fireplace in the chalet, in the Mount Ormond Resort map.

Fixed an issue that caused the killer to be unable to use a hook when it spawns too close to a bush wall near the big house in Badham IV.

Fixed an issue that caused the possibility to ”Dead Hard” from the balcony onto the shelves in the main hall of RPD.

Fixed an issue that caused a lack of hooks in the library of the RPD map.

Fixed an issue that caused the killer to become stuck beside a hatch in the main building in the Storehouse.

Fixed an issue that caused a Glyph to spawn too high in the Yamaoka map.

Fixed an issue that caused The Artist to not fall smoothly from the Thompson house vault.

Fixed an issue that caused two pallets to spawn on the same tile in The MacMillan Estate.

Fixed an issue that caused low quality shadows from the generator lights.

Tentatively fixed an issue that caused Meg’s Deathgarden head cosmetic to not be available anymore.

Tentatively fixed an issue that caused Jane’s Twitch shirt cosmetic to be available for all players.

