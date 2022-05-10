Dead by Daylight Update Has a Surprise for Ghostface Fans
A new Dead by Daylight update is live alongside patch notes that reveal everything that has been changed with the update. The new update -- which is live on all platforms -- is mostly just bug fixes. In fact, it's almost exclusively bug fixes. However, there's one new "feature" involving Ghostface. More specifically, "new chase music to The Ghost Face" has been added.
In DBD, whenever a killer chases a survivor, music plays both for dramatic effect and to let both players that the chase is happening. In other words, it's an audio cue. Going forward, when Ghostface sees a survivor, and the survivor sees them, the chase will begin with the following track behind it:
Below, you can check out the full patch notes for yourself, which come straight fro Behaviour Interactive:
Features
- Added new chase music to The Ghost Face.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where James Sunderland was missing his normal and injured breathing.
- Fixed an issue where the embers and wood inside the braziers in the Eyrie of Crows map emit a metal SFX when struck.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Legions idle animation briefly not to play when Feral Frenzy ended.
- Fixed an issue where pressing "Enter" when entering a promo code closed the popup without submitting the code.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Rancor perk not to apply the exposed effect to the obsession after the exit gates are powered.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Bitter Murmur perk not to trigger when a generator is completed.
- Fixed an issue that caused the exposed status effect icon to remain displayed for survivors Evil Within tier 3 ends when playing as The Shape.
- Fixed an issue that caused survivors being moried to be able to reveal the Ghost Face.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Ghost Face's power icon to remain unchanged when activating Night Shroud.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Hemorrhage status effect not to refresh upon entering the Nightmare's traps when equipped with the Cat Block add-on.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Fuming Mix Tape add-on effect to be cancelled when a survivor cleanses the Hex: Ruin totem during Feral Frenzy.
- Fixed an issue that caused survivors to gain stacks to Feral Slash when hitting a survivor as they are being unhooked.
- Fixed an issue that caused the mending interaction to continue after the deep wound effect is removed by the use of the Anti-Hemorrhagic Syringe.
- Fixed an issue that caused the archives ambiance to be cut in the Compendium.
- Fixed an issue that caused Killers to not being able to hit Survivors on top of stairs in Midwich Elementary School map.
- Fixed an issue that caused a noticeable seams in the frame of a vault in Lery's Memorial Institute map.
- Fixed an issue that caused Victor to be not reachable and unable to be crushed by Survivors after pouncing behind the hole in the locker room in the RPD map.
- Fixed an issue that caused Victor to dissolve after pouncing on most of the stairways on Haddonfield map
- Fixed an issue that caused tutorial progression to appear to be carried over to a different account after switching accounts.