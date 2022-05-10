Dead by Daylight Update Has a Surprise for Ghostface Fans

✖

A new Dead by Daylight update is live alongside patch notes that reveal everything that has been changed with the update. The new update -- which is live on all platforms -- is mostly just bug fixes. In fact, it's almost exclusively bug fixes. However, there's one new "feature" involving Ghostface. More specifically, "new chase music to The Ghost Face" has been added.

In DBD, whenever a killer chases a survivor, music plays both for dramatic effect and to let both players that the chase is happening. In other words, it's an audio cue. Going forward, when Ghostface sees a survivor, and the survivor sees them, the chase will begin with the following track behind it:

Below, you can check out the full patch notes for yourself, which come straight fro Behaviour Interactive:

Features

Added new chase music to The Ghost Face.

Bug Fixes