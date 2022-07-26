Dead by Daylight Update Comes With New Feature

A new Dead by Daylight update is live today on all platforms -- Google Stadia, Nintendo Switch, mobile devices, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X -- alongside patch notes that reveal and detail every change and improvement that has been made the game via Behaviour Interactive. And as you can see, the entire patch notes is almost entirely comprised of bug fixes, however, there is a new feature.

What has not been revealed are the various file sizes for the update. In other words, we don't know how long it will take to download. The insight we can offer is that the length and content of the patch notes suggests the file size on each platform will be fairly minor, which should mean a quick and easy download.

Below, you can check out the official patch notes for the update in their entirety:

Features:

Add a score event when a perk or effect is disabled by a conspicuous action.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue that prevented the main menu from playing when using a new account

Fixed an issue that caused a visual glitch with the back button when backing out of the store

Fixed an issue that caused all Prestige perk charms to display the Balanced Landing charm when inspected.

Fixed an issue that caused the Exposed icon from Hex: No One Escapes Death to disappear after the hex is transferred to the Hex: Undying totem.

Fixed an issue that caused the Supply Case and Rummage interactions to be affected by the Calm Spirit perk.

Fixed an issue that caused the white outline to be missing when getting hit while under the Endurance effect from the Mettle of Man perk.

Fixed an issue that caused the Spine Chill clock fill to fill in the wrong direction.

Fixed an issue that caused the head of the Demogorgon to be visible for spectators after traversing to the Upside Down.

Fixed an issue that caused the wrong scream to trigger after Madness increases from the Doctor's Static Blast.

Fixed an issue that caused the aura of the Illusionary Doctor to flicker briefly in front of the killer's camera.

Fixed an issue that caused the Shape and the Ghost Face to be able to stalk through the environment by rapidly moving the camera.

Fixed an issue that caused a players not to be able to interact with a Green Glyph on The Forsaken Boneyard.

Fixed a crash that occurred when Feng Min's Warrior Goddess outfit was used. This outfit has been re-enabled for use.

Dead by Daylight is available via Nintendo Switch, mobile devices, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, and Google Stadia.