Dead by Daylight Gives Players Free Bloodpoints, Iridescent Shards in New Event

Dead by Daylight players are getting free Bloodpoints and more during a special event this week, and the best part is that you'll get those rewards basically just for playing with no Dead by Daylight codes or anything like that needed to claim them. This event is tied to a celebration of Golden Week, a series of national holidays celebrated in Japan. The in-game celebration is in no way exclusive to players in Japan, however with all Dead by Daylight players invited to take part, but they'll have to reach a collective goal before anyone gets any rewards.

The Golden Week celebration was tweeted out from the Japanese Twitter account for Dead by Daylight with that tweet reshared by the main account, too, for those wondering how they can take part. To start, all you have to do is play the game like you normally would -- just go out there and hook or unhook some Survivors depending on which side you prefer to play on. Both hooking a Survivor and safely unhooking one will grant players one point each time with those points going towards the community total. Performance-based bonuses are part of the equation, too with players earning five points towards the goal if they can get either a Gold or an Iridescent Emblem after a match.

Rewards on the table for this event include 500,000 Bloodpoints, 500 Iridescent Shards, and five Rift Fragments, though the threshold to unlock them is a sizable one. Behaviour said that, as a community, players must amass 55 million points in order to unlock these rewards.

How to participate:

✅ Earn 1 point when you hook or safe unhook a Survivor.

✅ Earn 5 points for each Gold or Iridescent Emblem.



When the community reaches a combined 55M points, everyone receives 500K BPs, 500 Iridescent Shards, and 5 Rift Fragments! (2/2) — Dead by Daylight (@DeadbyDaylight) May 2, 2023

Is that a worthwhile reward? It may not be the haul that some people were hoping for, especially when it comes to the Rift Fragments, but the loot is free and is again basically earned by just playing the game like you normally would. Its challenges are applicable to both Survivors and Killers with the points all funneling to the same place anyway, so regardless of which version you prefer, you've got a way to pitch in.

Behaviour also said in an in-game news alert that it'll have some promo codes soon enough to ward players with some currencies, so be on the lookout for those, too.