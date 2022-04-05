Dead by Daylight Update Adds Handy New Feature

A new Dead by Daylight update has been released by Behaviour Interactive for all versions of the game, which is to say mobile, Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Alongside the update’s release, official patch notes have also been released, revealing and detailing everything the large update does. Most notably, the update comes with a new feature, or, more specifically, the addition of an indicator to the Searching for Friends popup when loading data. This is obviously a small addition, but a handy one.

While we have the patch notes for the update, they don’t include any information about the file size of the update. Obviously, the file size will vary platform to platform, but this is all we an offer in terms of insight into how long the update will take to download. The patch notes are large, which is usually indicative of larger file sizes, but the update is limited in terms of additions and new content, which should balance this out.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below, you can check out the patch notes for yourself:

Important

Progress & save data information has been copied from the Live game to our PTB servers on March 29th. Please note that players will be able to progress for the duration of the PTB, but none of that progress will make it back to the Live version of the game.

Features

UI Update – Added an indicator to the Searching for Friends popup when loading data.

Content

Visual Update for the Haddonfield Map.

General

Difficulty ratings for Survivors have been removed

Difficulty ratings for Killers are now Easy, Moderate, Hard, or Very Hard

Easy: These Killers are the easiest for a first-time player

Moderate: Require the player to be comfortable with the basics of the role, though the Killers share common mechanics with those from the Easy category

Hard: Use mechanics that are specific to the Killer and require more practice to be effective

Very Hard: Require a high amount of practice and understanding, inexperienced players would likely find little success when using them

Dev Note: Since all Survivors have the same mechanics, they are no longer separated into different difficulty tiers. Killer difficulty is based on overall mechanical and strategic complexity, specifically for newer players.

Hemorrhage Rework

New Effect: Survivors affected by the Hemorrhage Status Effect have their healing progression regress at a steady rate when not being healed

Healing regresses at a rate of 7% per second (this means a 99% full heal would take 14 seconds to completely empty)

Sloppy Butcher and The Nightmare’s “Z” Block Add-on have been modified to take the new effect into account (changes listed below)

Dev Note: Hemorrhage has had a reputation of being a “useless” status effect, so we reworked it to have a more meaningful impact on the core mechanic of survivor healing.

Perks

Boil Over

Increases struggling effects by 60/70/80% (was 50/75/100%)

Dev Note: Boil Over’s wiggle impact was causing some players to have significant issues navigating certain maps, beyond the intended impact of the perk. We are planning to look at wiggle impact more generally in a future patch, but for now we are toning down the impact from Boil Over to prevent particularly egregious cases.

Boon: Circle of Healing

Increases healing speed bonus by 40/45/50% (was 65/70/75%)

Dev Note: As it was foretold, so it has been delivered.

Sloppy Butcher

Modified to account for the Hemorrhage Rework

Increases the rate at which healing progression is lost by 15/20/25% (was increasing bleeding frequency by 50/75/100%)

The Nightmare

Add-on – “Z” Block

Modified to account for the Hemorrhage Rework

Survivors interacting with a Dream Trap suffer from the Hemorrhage Status Effect for 90 seconds (was 60 seconds, no longer causes them to bleed when healthy)

The Legion

The Legion now has unique Terror Radius and Chase music, which can be modified by the Mix Tape add-ons

New: Each successful hit with Feral Slash now increases The Legion’s movement speed by +0.2m/s for the remainder of Feral Frenzy

New: After 4 successful hits with Feral Slash, the next Feral Slash will put the survivor into the dying state and end Feral Frenzy

When Feral Frenzy ends, the power gauge now starts charging immediately (Previously waited for the fatigue sequence to end)

Fatigue after Feral Frenzy lasts for 3 seconds (was 4 seconds)

Add-on – Mischief List

Increases the Duration of Feral Frenzy by 2 seconds (was 1 second)

Add-on – Scratched Ruler

Decreases Feral Frenzy recharge time by 5 seconds (was 2 seconds)

Add-on – Suzie’s Mix Tape

Increases Killer Instinct detection range by 20 meters (was 16 meters)

Add-on – Filthy Blade

Increases time required for Survivors to mend by 4 seconds (was 2.5 seconds)

Add-on – Iridescent Button

Removed effect where Terror Radius extends to the entire map

Reworked Add-on – Friendship Bracelet

Increases duration of lunges during Feral Frenzy by 0.3 seconds

Reworked Add-on – Smiley Face Pin

Survivors who self-mend a Deep Wound from Feral Frenzy are inflicted with Blindness for 60 seconds

Reworked Add-on – Defaced Smiley Pin

Survivors who self-mend a Deep Wound from Feral Frenzy are inflicted with Mangled

Reworked Add-on – Etched Ruler

Survivors who self-mend a Deep Wound from Feral Frenzy are inflicted with Oblivious for 60 seconds

Reworked Add-on – Julie’s Mix Tape

While using Feral Frenzy: Breaking walls is 30% faster, the power gauge pauses while breaking a wall

Reworked Add-on – Mural Sketch

Increases Speed Boost per hit during Feral Frenzy to 0.3m/s

Reworked Add-on – Never-sleep Pills

The Legion’s base move speed during Feral Frenzy is 4.6/ms

Increases the duration of Feral Frenzy by 10 seconds

Gain 100 to 500 bonus Bloodpoints for each successive hit on a Survivor during Feral Frenzy

Reworked Add-on – Joey’s Mix Tape

Survivors who self-mend a Deep Wound from Feral Frenzy are inflicted with Hemorrhage until fully healed

Reworked Add-on – Stolen Sketchbook

Sets the power gauge reduction on basic attack hits to 2.5 seconds

Reworked Add-on – The Legion Pin

Survivors who self-mend a Deep Wound from Feral Frenzy are inflicted with Broken for 60 seconds

Reworked Add-on – Frank’s Mix Tape

While using Feral Frenzy: Damaging generators is 20% faster, the power gauge pauses while damaging a generator

Reworked Add-on – Fuming Mix Tape

While using Feral Frenzy: The repair progress of generators can be determined by the intensity of their auras, generators not being worked on regress

Note: Regression effect does stack with Hex: Ruin or other regression effects

New Add-on – Stylish Sunglasses

Shows the auras of Survivors who are mending within a 24 meter radius

New Add-on – BFFs

Earn tokens for hitting Survivors during Feral Frenzy

Second chained hit: 1 token

Third chained hit: 2 tokens

Fourth chained hit: 3 tokens

Fifth chained hit: 4 tokens

Once the gates are powered, if 30 or more tokens have been collected, gain a 4% movement speed boost when not using Feral Frenzy

Removed Add-ons: Nasty Blade, Cold Dirt

Dev Note: This update for Legion leans into their signature – Running really fast with a knife! The stacking movement speed from Feral Strike gives a better reward from each hit, and they now have a way to down survivors at the end of a great chain. Add-ons have also seen a major overhaul to provide more variety of playstyles.

The Ghost Face

The Ghost Face can no longer be revealed by Marked Survivors

Marked now lasts for 60 seconds (was 45 seconds)

The Ghost Face now has unique Terror Radius and Chase music

Reviewed the technical implementation of the stalk and reveal mechanics

Fixed an issue that could lead some player’s reveal to be ignored completely when multiple survivors are revealing at the same time

Reveal progress will now regress over a short time when a survivor loses sight of Ghost Face and resume when revealing starts again (Previously, losing sight of Ghost Face for a single frame would cause all reveal progress to be lost)

Added in differentiation of the sighting zone (the zone in your screen where the target must be to be revealed or stalked) for killers and survivors to better account for the differences between 1st and 3rd person cameras

Made it possible to reveal Ghost Face / stalk Survivors when they are not in the center of the screen but still take up a large amount of the screen (eg when they are very close to you)

Fixed some issues which caused the stalk / reveal sighting zone to scale incorrectly on non-16:9 resolutions

Add-on – Cheap Cologne

Increases Marked duration by 10 seconds (was 5 seconds)

Add-on – Headline Cutouts

Increases movement speed while stalking by 40% (was 10%)

Add-on – Walleye’s Matchbook

Decreases Night Shroud recovery time by 6 seconds (was 2 seconds)

Add-on – Marked Map

Increases duration of Killer Instinct after being revealed by 2 seconds (was 1 second)

Add-on – Leather Knife Sheath

Increases crouched movement speed by 10% (was 5.6%)

Add-on – Outdoor Security Camera

The auras of all Survivors are revealed for 7 seconds when a Marked Survivor is put into the dying state (was 4 seconds)

Now applies to all survivors (was limited to Survivors inside the Terror Radius)

Reworked Add-on – “Philly”

Decreases time required to Mark a Survivor by 20%

Reworked Add-on – Cinch Straps

Night Shroud remains active after a failed basic attack

Reworked Add-on – Olsen’s Address Book

Survivors that are Marked reveal their auras for 5 seconds when performing rushed actions

Reworked Add-on – Olsen’s Journal

A Survivor that is Marked is inflicted with Oblivious until the Mark expires

Reworked Add-on – Telephoto Lens

A Survivor that reveals The Ghost Face is inflicted with Oblivious for 60 seconds

Reworked Add-on – Chewed Pen

Survivors that are in the dying state take 3 seconds to reveal The Ghost Face

Reworked Add-on – Knife Belt Clip

Reduces the Terror Radius by 8 meters when crouching

Reworked Add-on – Lasting Perfume

Survivors that are on a hook take 3 seconds to reveal The Ghost Face

Reworked Add-on – Olsen’s Wallet

Breaking a pallet or wall immediately recharges Night Shroud

Reworked Add-on – Drop-Leg Knife Sheath

The Ghost Face gains 10% movement speed for 5 seconds after Marking a Survivor

Reworked Add-on – Night Vision Monocular

A Survivor that reveals The Ghost Face is inflicted with Exhausted for 5 seconds

Reworked Add-on – Victim’s Detailed Routine

After being Marked, Survivors are inflicted with Exhausted for 5 seconds

Reworked Add-on – “Ghost Face caught on Tape”

Instantly recharges Night Shroud after a successful basic attack puts a Survivor into the dying state

Dev Note: Ghost Face was having a tough time generally, and his add-ons were particularly uninteresting overall. This change boosts the effectiveness of the Marked effect, and also overhauls his Add-on loadout for more interesting and powerful combinations. The reveal and stalking mechanics have also been tuned to be more predictable and intuitive.

The Archives

Changed instances of Roman numerals in Tome names to Arabic numerals in all related contexts

Reworked the description texts of Glyph Challenges and Dual Role challenges to make them consistent and clearer

Engine Update And Download Size

We continued to improve our patching process in an attempt to reduce download size during an update. However, due to an engine update, expect a bigger than usual download this time.

Dev Note: In this PTB we are introducing an engine update, which might lead to some new type of crashes. In order for the team to investigate those properly we ask you to please attach your DbD log and dxdiag file when you are reporting a crash that appeared during this PTB.

Bug Fixes