Dead by Daylight Previews Graphics Update for Another Realm

✖

Dead by Daylight is getting fresh new graphics throughout a series of updates released as part of Behaviour Interactive’s “The Realm Beyond” project, and on Friday, we got another look at one of the next Realm’s to be updated. After teasing its followers with a preview of the content, the Dead by Daylight Twitter account showed off some concept art for The MacMillan Estate, one of the classic Realms Dead by Daylight players can find themselves on. The artwork can also double as a new wallpaper for Dead by Daylight players to hold themselves over with until the next part of the graphics update is out.

The images below show the work that’s to be done on The MacMillan Estate in Dead by Daylight. The Realm is one of the original playgrounds for the Entity in the game and is connected to The Trapper, the first Killer to ever grace Dead by Daylight. It consists of several different possible maps which will look familiar to players from the concept art below, but they look much different there than they currently do.

Okay, I guess you DO want to see them. This concept art also works great as a wallpaper. Not saying you need to, but it will make you at least 10% cooler. 🙃 pic.twitter.com/k6EsQsAukf — Dead by Daylight (@DeadByBHVR) September 18, 2020

This is still just concept art, so there’s a good chance that things will change between now and the time the update is released, but it shares a promising perspective on the changes to come.

The MacMillan Estate is the latest of the first three Realms confirmed to get their graphics updates before others. The other two Realms getting updated are Springwood and The Yamaoka Estate. A preview of what’s been planned for those two helps give an idea of what kinds of changes The MacMillan Estate will benefit from, too.

“We gave a lot of attention to the lighting to make the experience of roaming these maps more realistic and engrossing,” said Lead Level Artist Stephanie Hellin about the two Realms when Dead by Daylight’s The Realm Beyond project was first announced. “Individual rooms will now be more distinct, with each serving a specific function. This allows players to better orient themselves in a Trial, while also filling the maps with environmental storytelling details for you to discover. On top of that, the team has also made some significant changes to both the visuals and interaction animations of Generators and Chests.”

Look for the new version of The MacMillan Estate to release at a later date with more previews hopefully to come before that.