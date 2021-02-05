Dead by Daylight Devs Propose Change to One Halloween Chapter Perk

✖

Dead by Daylight creators Behaviour Interactive have proposed a potential change to one of the game’s perks that comes from the Halloween Chapter. The perk in question is “Object of Obsession,” a trait learnable and teachable by the Halloween Survivor Laurie Strode. The suggested change would still make the perk revolve around the auras of Survivors and Killers, but the way those auras are handled would be different from before. Behaviour Interactive stressed that the potential changes are just proposed ones, however, and that there’s no guarantee we’ll see these adjustments actually come to the game.

The changes to Object of Obsession were first suggested during one of the occasional livestreams Behaviour Interactive holds to interact with the community and address different topics and questions. Part of that stream addressed the proposed change to Object of Obsession that Behaviour Interactive has been kicking around. You can see the suggested changes broken out from the stream in the tweet below shared by the game’s Twitter account.

We shared this proposal for an Object of Obsession change on yesterday's livestream. What are your thoughts on it? 🤔 *NOTE: This is just a concept, not confirmed to be coming to the game any time soon or at all. pic.twitter.com/BonJyMLdPq — Dead by Daylight (@DeadByBHVR) February 5, 2021

As a refresher, the way Object of Obsession works right now is that it links the Survivor using it to the Killer and then reveals both players’ auras when the Survivor looks at the Killer outside of their Terror Radius. The perk also increases the Survivor’s odds of becoming the Killer’s Obsession if the Killer has a perk that uses that system.

With the proposed changes, the Killer’s aura would only be revealed whenever the Survivor’s aura is first revealed by the Killer. That means that it wouldn’t be up to the Survivor to activate the perk by looking in the Killer’s direction and would instead mean that they become aware of the Killer’s presence whenever the Killer becomes aware of them. To make sure Survivors get some use out of the perk and aren’t relying on Killers to see them, the perk would activate once every couple of seconds to reveal the Survivor’s aura and trigger the main effect of the perk.

As Behaviour Interactive stated during the stream, the proposed changes are still experimental, so there’s a chance they may not get added to the game at all.