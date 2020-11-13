Dead by Daylight Gives Leatherface Classic Horror Look with First Alternate Skin

✖

Dead by Daylight’s version of Leatherface from the Texas Chain Saw Massacre just got a new look with the release of the Killer’s “Old Lady Outfit.” This version of the Killer trades out his butcher’s attire for a look modeled after one of the literal skins he wore in the original movie. If you own Leatherface in Dead by Daylight, you can pick up the full cosmetic set now that it’s available to purchase.

The Old Lady Outfit shown off in the trailer below consists of three different parts: The Lady of Leather head, the Homemaker’s Apron, and a weapon called the Dinner Smasher that’ll trade out the character’s normal sledge for a new tool of torment. You can pick up the cosmetic set for 1,080 Auric Cells in the in-game store if you have those on-hand.

For once, you don’t want to know who’s under the mask…

Leatherface‘s Old Lady Outfit is now available in the store. #DBD #DeadbyDaylight #Leatherface pic.twitter.com/AL7Ngs0tLS — Dead by Daylight (@DeadByBHVR) November 13, 2020

While it’s true that Leatherface – or “The Cannibal” as he’s called in Dead by Daylight – has had a few different cosmetic variations in the past, this is his first skin that’s truly new. The others only changed up what his mask looked like after Killing certain Survivors a set number of times while the Prestige version of his skins would give him bloody textures over his normal outfit. The alternate masks, while a nice touch for Leatherface himself, weren’t as noticeable to other players as a full-on cosmetic set will be.

It’s also a big deal that the game’s adding a new Leatherface skin because of how infrequently these sorts of Killers and Survivors get new content. The game’s original Killers and Survivors have no shortage of cosmetics to pick from, but it’s not quite nearly as common to see skins and other variations released for licensed characters. That’s also why it was a big deal to see new, original skins added for characters in the Silent Hill Chapter that wouldn’t have existed had Behaviour Interactive not been given permission to create them.

Dead by Daylight also updated Leatherface not too long ago to make him a more viable Killer, so if you’ve been taking a break from the butcher or you just want to grind through his levels to teach his coveted Barbecue & Chili perk to other Killers, now wouldn’t be a bad time to do it.

Leatherface’s Old Lady Outfit is now available in Dead by Daylight across all platforms if you’ve got the Auric Cells to pay for it.