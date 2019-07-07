Dead by Daylight Is Bringing Left for Dead’s Bill to Consoles

The console and PC versions of Dead by Daylight have been consistent across the board in terms of the content that they contain with the exception of one Survivor who comes from the game’s Left Behind DLC. William “Bill” Overbeck who’s best known for his role in Valve’s Left for Dead is in the game, but only as a PC exclusive. That exclusivity is ending soon though now that Bill has been confirmed for a release on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions, and it’s a release that’s coming soon.

Behaviour Interactive took to the Dead by Daylight Twitter account to announce that Bill would be coming to the console versions of the game. The Survivor will be added during the mid-chapter update which should be coming next week, according to Behaviour’s schedule outlined in its recent developer update.

He’s not left behind; Bill is coming to consoles with the mid-chapter update! #DeadbyDaylight pic.twitter.com/FpaNAVT665 — Dead by Daylight (@DeadByBHVR) July 5, 2019

Like other Survivors, Bill has his own set of perks, but it’s unclear at this time how those will be handled in the game once he’s released. Though Bill wasn’t playable on the console versions, his perks were in the game. They didn’t have any references to the character like you’d find on the Steam version of Dead by Daylight, but their functionality was the same.

Those perks are ones players might’ve been using for some time now, especially “Borrowed Time,” and can be found below as a refresher.

Borrowed Time

“You are fueled by unexpected energy when saving an ally from a hook within the killer’s terror radius. Once per match, after unhooking a survivor within the killer’s terror radius, any damage taken that would put you or the unhooked survivor into the dying state will instead trigger a bleedout timer. Taking any damage during the bleedout timer or reaching the end of the bleedout timer will put you into the dying state.”

Unbreakable

“Past battles have taught you a thing or two about survival. Grants the ability to fully recover from the dying state once per trial. Increases dying recovery speed.”

Left Behind

“You’ll get the job done… no matter the cost. If you are the last person remaining in the trial, for each generator that needs to be completed, gain a bonus to repair speed.”

Look for Bill to be in the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of Dead By Daylight at some point in the upcoming mid-chapter update.