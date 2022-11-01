Dead by Daylight Reveals New Medieval Chapter

Dead by Daylight dropped a surprise announcement this week by revealing Forged in Fog, a new Chapter featuring a Killer, Survivor, and another map. The Killer is The Knight, a character who comes with the unique ability to command different AI enemies as they seek out Survivors. Opposing The Knight is a Survivor named Vittorio Toscano who has perks that center around the pivotal Survivor goal of repairing generators. These new characters will be accompanied by the new map, The Shattered Square, and the Chapter also got a release date with all of this new content set to be available on November 22nd.

While these Chapters are usually revealed after multiple teases with players left to figure out what the Killers and Survivors do by peeking into the test servers, Behaviour Interactive has gone ahead and outlined the traits of both of the new characters this time in the patch notes for the test server update. Those details pertinent to the new Survivor and Killer can be found below:

New Killer – The Knight

New Perk – Nowhere to Hide

Whenever you damage a generator, reveal the aura of all survivors standing within 24 meters of your position for 3/4/5 seconds.

New Perk – Hex: Face the Darkness

When this Hex is inactive and you injure a Survivor, a Dull Totem becomes lit and hexes that Survivor. When the Hex is active, all other Survivors outside of your Terror Radius will have a chance to scream intermittently, revealing their positions and auras for 2 seconds. Other Survivors also see the aura of the cursed Survivor for 12/10/8 seconds. When the cursed Survivor is downed or returned to full health, the Hex is lifted, and the Hex Totem becomes unlit. Cleansing the Hex totem deactivates Hex: Face the Darkness permanently.

New Perk – Hubris

Whenever you are stunned by a Survivor, that Survivor suffers from the Exposed status effect for 10/15/20 seconds. Hubris has a cooldown of 20 seconds.

New Survivor – Vittorio Toscano

New Perk – Potential Energy

After working on a generator for 12/10/8 uninterrupted seconds, press the Active Ability Button 2 to activate this perk. When this perk is active, repairing the generator will charge this perk instead of making the generator progress. For each 1.5% of generator repair, the perk will gain one token, up to 20 tokens. While this perk has at least one token and you are working on a generator, you can press the Active Ability Button 2 to consume all the tokens and instantly make the generator progress by 1% for each token. This perk then deactivates. If you lose a health state while this perk has at least 1 tokens, the perk will lose all tokens and deactivate. Missing a skill check will also result in some charges lost.

New Perk – Fogwise

Hitting a great Skill Check while repairing a generator reveals the aura of the Killer to you for 4/5/6 seconds.

New Perk – Quick Gambit

When you are chased within 24 meters of any generator, any other Survivor working on that generator receives a 6/7/8% speed boost to the repair action.

This same update is the one that will add bots to custom matches, too. You can check out the full details of the test server update here.