Dead by Daylight Adds New Resident Evil Content

Dead by Daylight's Resident Evil crossover grew larger still this week with the introduction of several new skins for different characters in the game. While those cosmetics sometimes just add creative looks to characters in Dead by Daylight, in this latest skin drop, the skins are callbacks to specific moments or appearances from across the Resident Evil series. Two of the three cosmetics went to existing Resident Evil characters in Dead by Daylight while a third went to the Killer The Blight, a skin which has now inducted him into the Resident Evil family.

The skins in question are a Luna Qipao skin for Ada Wong, a Revelations Gear skin for Jill Valentine, and a William Berkin skin for The Blight. The two skins for the Survivors are "Very Rare" cosmetics while the one for The Blight is a "Legendary" skin since it completely redoes the way that character looks. They were shown off in the trailer below alongside some context from Behaviour Interactive on what the Survivor skins are meant to capture and why The Blight was a prime fit for the William Berkin skin.

"Considering his own preferences for virulent experimentation, The Blight is the perfect fit for a Resident Evil Collection," an overview of this new Resident Evil content said. "His Outfit is none other than William Birkin (First Form G), last seen in the acclaimed remake of Resident Evil II. In Jill Valentine's case, we revisited 2012's Resident Evil: Revelations for an Outfit that has been widely requested by the Dead by Daylight community. And of course, there's Ada Wong's Lunar Qipao Outfit inspired by Resident Evil 4, for everyone looking to celebrate the Lunar New Year in style."

Dead by Daylight first kicked off its Resident Evil content by putting Nemesis, Jill Valentine, and Leon S. Kennedy in the game back in 2021. More characters were added after that with the release of ones like Rebecca Chambers, Albert Wesker, and Ada Wong. Skins were released for existing Dead by Daylight characters such as Feng Min, Felix Richter, and The Legion, too, which turned them into Resident Evil characters.

The new Resident Evil cosmetics are in the in-game store now.