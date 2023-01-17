Dead by Daylight Creators Confirm Leatherface Isn't Leaving

Dead by Daylight players were abuzz last week at the possibility of another Killer, Leatherface, being removed from the game. These concerns stemmed from speculation that the license for using The Texas Chain Saw Massacre content in the game was expiring, but players can rest easy now knowing that's not the case. Developer Behaviour Interactive has confirmed to ComicBook.com that Leatherface (known as "The Cannibal" in Dead by Daylight) isn't going anywhere and is here to stay.

In response to the Leatherface situation, a Dead by Daylight spokesperson issued the following statement to ComicBook.com this week:

"Thank you for taking the time to address the rumours about Leatherface leaving our game. I am glad to share with you that The Cannibal is indeed staying a part of the Dead by Daylight Experience. He's hooked on us!"

The rumors that Leatherface would be leaving the game were vaguely centered around the existence of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre: The Game, a new game from Gun Interactive based entirely around the iconic horror IP. There's no reason why that would be the case since Leatherface and other characters can easily exist in more than one game so long as the IP holders allow it, though players were more convinced when Dead by Daylight accounts centered on news and leaks pushed the idea that Leatherface was leaving.

He's not, but there was at least some precedent to make players worry that such a thing might happen. Dead by Daylight players who've been around the game for a few years now will recall that Stranger Things DLC was at one point sold in the in-game store with the most recognizable bit of the content being the Demogorgon Killer. That DLC was removed from the store presumably because the agreement between Netflix and Behaviour had come to an end, but the Demogorgon and the rest of the Stranger Things content remained playable in-game for those who'd already acquired it. Considering how the Stranger Things situation played out, it's not so hard to see why some people would indeed be worried about Leatherface leaving.

Leatherface is a DLC option in Dead by Daylight, so you'll have to buy him for $4.99 if you want to play as the Killer. He's not the most effective option, but he is quite fun, and he boasts some fan-favorite perks, too.