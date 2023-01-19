Dead by Daylight Getting 2 Lunar New Year Events

Dead by Daylight is playing host to not just one but two different Lunar New Year events this year. One of them is considered the "main" event while the other is a precursor for what's to come, but players win either way since free cosmetics and more will be given out for both occasions. The first of those events is underway now with the next one, the Moonlight Burrow Event, starting on January 24th.

But first, if you haven't been playing Dead by Daylight for the past day or so, you've already been missing out. Dead by Daylight and its creator Behaviour Interactive are big on redeemable promo codes, and those have been given out already and will be distributed more from now until the end of the "micro-event" that's going on now. Codes for cosmetics from past years, for example, award players unique rewards from prior events. Login rewards are also being given out with all of those details outlined below:

Promo Code Rewards

Jan 18: Dwight Fairfield – Lunar Rat Cap & The Spirit – Scarlet Edge

Jan 20: Jane Romero – Striped Top & The Hillbilly – Brutal Rat Hammer

Jan 23: David King – Striped Punk Pants, The Trapper – Golden Stinger & Nea Karlsson – Rat Print Top

Daily Login Rewards

Jan 17: The Nurse – Festive Gown

Jan 18: Zarina Kassir – Gilded Locks

Jan 19: The Clown – Savage Smile

Jan 20: Kate Denson – Claw Marked Beanie

Jan 21: The Artist – Entrancing Gown

Jan 22: Adam Francis – Shimmering Ox

Jan 23: The Artist – Glaring Blood

Official Event: January 24th to February 7th 11AM ET



🧧 In-game interactables (Red Envelope & Lantern)

🧧 Earnable Event Cosmetics

🧧 Moonlight Burrow Collection (Very Rare outfits for Feng Min & Vittorio Toscano) — Dead by Daylight (@DeadByBHVR) January 18, 2023

Once the main event gets underway on January 24th, the in-game changes start happening. Those include Lunar-themed aesthetics for different maps as well as Red Envelope Offering which ultimately give players chances at earning more Bloodpoints in a match. Paper Lanterns will also be found in matches and grant players Haste movement speed and increased Vaulting speed once they're interacted with.

As is the case with any of these events, new cosmetics and collections have been added, too, so be sure to check the store throughout the events to see what's available.