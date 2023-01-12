Resident Evil 4 Fans Celebrate Game's 18th Anniversary

Resident Evil 4 turns 18 today and fans are celebrating the game's anniversary. There are few games as iconic and classic as Resident Evil 4. It's a game that was both terrifying, but also a total adrenaline rush as it began to transition the series into more of an action franchise. Although it was still focused on atmosphere and horror, Leon Kennedy was definitely more of an action hero than any of the other protagonists in the series. Still, it struck this perfect balance that wasn't quite as present in the following games and left many with gaming memories they'll never forget.

Now, just ahead of the game's upcoming remake, Resident Evil 4 has turned 18. It's a bit wild to think that it's been that long, especially since Capcom has ensured it has never left the zeitgeist. Capcom has re-released the game numerous times, making it playable on pretty much every platform that came after its initial release. This even included a VR version that was incredibly well received. With that said, fans began sharing their favorite memories of the game on Twitter and reminiscing about the game. Some fans even reflected on their favorite moments and wondered what they'll look like in the upcoming remake that's releasing in March.

Heh heh heh... got a GOOD anniversary to celebrate today.



As we approach the upcoming launch of #ResidentEvil4, why not celebrate the 18th anniversary of the original release?



What's your favorite moment from RE4, stranger?

Resident Evil 4 Remake has been on the wishlist of fans for a long time. Ever since Capcom made it clear that it was working its way through the mainline series and remaking them, fans were hopeful that the company would get to 4. Thankfully, it's now finally almost upon us and all of the gameplay that's been released thus far looks truly special and should result in a game that fans can gleefully admire. Only time will tell if it can properly retain a lot of the small touches and atmosphere that made the original game so scary and memorable, but it looks like it's on the right track at the moment.

