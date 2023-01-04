Dead by Daylight Update Makes Survivors Stronger

Dead by Daylight just put out an update containing a new feature which should prove to be a huge boon for Survivors. Behaviour Interactive gave Survivors what it calls a "Survivor Activity HUD" which allows players on the Survivor side of things to better understand what their teammates are doing. This feature, in theory, should lead to better communication and planning and will make it that much harder for the Killer to do their job.

This new feature exclusive to Survivors was first announced in a developer update shared this week with a patch immediately afterwards pushing this Survivor Activity HUD onto the test servers ahead of its eventual live release. Currently in testing, the Survivor Activity HUD allows Survivors to see through a streamlined interface when others are their team are performing basic actions.

"The Survivor HUD now features an indicator that appears whenever they or their teammates engage in an activity," Behaviour's patch notes for this feature explained. "Activities include Repairing a Generator, being chased by the Killer, Healing, recovering from the Dying State, Cleansing or Blessing a Totem, opening an Exit Gate, or interacting with a Killer's Power."

Naturally, the Killer can't see this HUD, so it's something only Survivors will benefit from. It's not quite the same as the game's "Survive with Friends" mode where a group of fully coordinated Survivors are able to communicate and plan privately while a Killer works independently, but it's a step up from a free-for-all scenario where every Survivor is doing their own thing with only their silhouettes to inform other players on their actions.

The 6.5.0 PTB begins in 30 minutes! Introducing 🧑‍🤝‍🧑 the Survivor Activity HUD, 🎮 the Updated Wiggle System, ⚔️ Balance Changes, 🗺️ a Map Update, and more!



Details 👉 https://t.co/hDa5pK9teh

Patch Notes 👉 https://t.co/GcTbuJuuSD pic.twitter.com/9e9EVgWybT — Dead by Daylight (@DeadByBHVR) January 4, 2023

In fact, that's exactly what Behaviour's goal for this feature has been: to "bridge the gap between solo Survivors and premade groups." Things like precise locations of Survivors weren't included in this new HUD so as not to benefit the already organized groups too much, but Behaviour deems this feature a fair compromise for all parties.

"We hope you'll find this decision to be the fairest option for bridging the gap, and we will be closely monitoring the impact this change has on solo Survivors, premade groups, and overall gameplay," Behaviour said. "We look forward to hearing from you all once you've had a chance to try it out!"

Dead by Daylight's new Survivor Activity HUD is currently in testing and will come to live servers eventually.