Dead by Daylight Players Love Nicolas Cage's "Hilarious" Perks

Dead by Daylight's Nicolas Cage DLC has finally arrived on the game's test servers for players to try out ahead of its full release, and with that test server update, we've finally gotten a look at what his perks will be in-game. Like other Survivors, Nicolas Cage comes with three different perks to be used by that Survivor and other characters once the others have learned those perks, too. And from what we've seen of the perks so far as well as the responses to them, everyone seems to really be enjoying how appropriate the perks are for the celebrity's Dead by Daylight crossover.

Nicolas Cage's three perks in Dead by Daylight are Dramaturgy, Scene Partner, and Plot Twist. They involve a lot of screaming, playing dead, and are generally meme-level perks, but they've got some interesting effects to them, too. Players are calling them "hilarious" and "so stupid" (in a good way), though outside of their goofiness, the perks have already been praised for being unique in the sense that they offer both positive and negative effects based on RNG.

The full rundown of Nicolas Cage's Dead by Daylight perks can be seen below:

Dramaturgy

"Activates while you are healthy. While running, press the Active Ability Button 2 to run with knees high for 0.5 seconds and then gain 25% Haste for 2 seconds, followed by an unknown effect (one of the following)."

Exposed for 12 seconds;

Gain 25% Haste for 2 seconds;

Scream, but nothing happens;

Gain a random rare item in hand with random add-ons and drop any held item.

The same effect cannot happen twice in a row. Causes exhaustion for 60/50/40 seconds. Can't be used while exhausted.

Scene Partner

"Activates when you are in the Killer's Terror Radius. Whenever you look at the Killer, scream, then see the Killer's aura for 3/4/5 seconds. There is a chance you will scream again, if you do, you will see the Killer's aura for an additional 2 seconds. Scene Partner then goes on cool-down for 60 seconds."

Plot Twist

"Activates when you are injured. Press the Active Ability Button 2 while crouched and motionless to silently enter the dying state. When using Plot Twist to enter the dying state, you leave no blood pools, make no noise, and you can fully recover from the dying state. When you recover by yourself using Plot Twist, you are fully healed instantly and you gain 50% Haste for 2/3/4 seconds. This perk deactivates if you recover by yourself by any means. The perk re-activates when the exit gates are powered."

Nicolas Cage's Dead by Daylight DLC is supposed to release on July 25th after it's had some time to be tested first on the game's test servers. It'll be a paid DLC when it launches and will only consist of Nicolas Cage himself without any Killers or new maps included.