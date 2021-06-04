Dead by Daylight Gets More Stranger Things Content

✖

Behaviour Interactive helped start 2021 with some new Stranger Things content in Dead by Daylight back in February, and a few months later, the Netflix show’s fans are getting even more customization options. The new digs apply only to the Survivors this time with a “Very Rare” outfit being given to Nancy Wheeler, but the real win goes to Steve Harrington who got an outfit that turns him into an entirely different character.

The new Stranger Things cosmetics in Dead by Daylight were revealed in the trailer alongside a few more details pertaining to the skins. Creating the “Moment of Truth Collection,” the skin for Nancy is the “Impulsive Activist” outfit while Steve gets the “Jonathan Byers” cosmetic set.

Eat your heart out, Steve. New outfits and new trials await as Nancy and Jonathan team up to take down the Hawkins Lab. Learn more: https://t.co/1zN7XJltgW pic.twitter.com/yHO55jS0LX — Dead by Daylight (@DeadByBHVR) June 3, 2021

Because of what it does for the character, the Jonathan set is classified as a Legendary set of cosmetics, so expect it to be priced accordingly if you’re looking to pick it up. It totally changes the look of the Survivor to add, in a way, another Stranger Things character to the game.

We saw our first example of this happening back when the Silent Hill Chapter was released in Dead by Daylight. Cheryl Mason from the Silent Hill games was added to Dead by Daylight as a Survivor, but the Chapter also introduced a new type of product called “Legendary Outfits” which transformed one character into a similar one. That first Legendary Outfit turned Cheryl into Lisa Garland with this new Stranger Things version doing something similar with Steve and Jonathan. Only the Survivors’ appearances change, however, with no gameplay elements or perks altered, so despite it being a completely new look, it’s still just cosmetic.

The Jonathan Byers legendary outfit has been temporarily removed from the store due to technical issues and will be re-enabled in the next update. Owners of the outfit can keep using it in the meantime, and we'll be sending 100,000 Bloodpoints to those affected. — Dead by Daylight (@DeadByBHVR) June 4, 2021

Something apparently went wrong with the Jonathan Legendary Outfit, however. Behaviour Interactive commented on the outfit on Friday after its release and said it’d been removed “due to technical issues” and that it’d be brought back in the game’s next update. If you’ve got it already, you can keep using it regardless, and affected users are getting 100,000 for their troubles, though it wasn’t specified who “those affected” would be in this situation.