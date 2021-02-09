Dead by Daylight Gets New Stranger Things Content

✖

Behaviour Interactive expanded on Dead by Daylight’s Stranger Things Chapter this week with the release of some new skins for the DLC’s characters. The two Survivors from the Chapter, Nancy Wheeler and Steve Harrington, each received three different cosmetic components that come together to create one full outfit for each. For those who tend to play as the Killers, the Demogorgon creature got the same treatment as well with its own unique skin.

Each of the new Stranger Things outfits are part of the “Days of Growth Collection” with a new trailer released alongside the skins to show off each of them. Nancy Wheeler’s Days of Rose outfit consists of the Elegant Simplicity head, the Rose Cardigan, and the Indiana Skirt while Steve Harrington’s High School Hunk outfit comes with The Harrington hairstyle, the Polo Strong shirt, and the Autum Khakis. For the Demogorgon, the Geo Mutation skin consists of the Rock Jaw, Armored Plate and Crag Claw pieces. Each of the outfits is considered to be “Very Rare” for those concerned with the rarities of their cosmetics.

Over on the Dead by Daylight site, Behaviour Interactive gave some insights into how the new cosmetics came to be. Store Product Manager Léo Andres said the team combed through forums to look for info on which outfits the community liked the most when creating these skins. Early concepts for the cosmetics showed what the Geo Mutation skin looked like in the beginning while a scene from Stranger Things’ first season showed where the outfits in question made their most prominent appearance in the Netflix series.

This isn’t the first time that we’ve seen licensed DLC Chapters like the Stranger Things one get extra content, and it likely won’t be the last. Leatherface, for example, got a new skin in late 2020 that harkened back to one of the Killer’s looks from his movies.

During an interview with Dead by Daylight’s Game Director Mathieu Côté, it always seemed as though we’d see some new Stranger Things content added to the game somehow. Côté spoke to ComicBook about how the new Spiral: From the Book of Saw and rebooted Texas Chainsaw Massacre movies were on the team’s radars when it comes to additional content. He brought up the upcoming release of the new Stranger Things season as well to indicate we might see more from that franchise as well.

Dead by Daylight’s new Stranger Things outfits are now available in the in-game store.