Dead by Daylight The Blight Chapter Release Date

The release date for Dead by Daylight’s next Chapter has been announced, and it’s coming much sooner than players might’ve expected. The new Chapter called Descend Beyond that’ll introduce a new Killer, Survivor, and likely a new map will arrive on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms on September 8th. A first look at the new Killer in action has already been revealed alongside a preview of the Survivor’s new perks.

Behaviour Interactive shared another video on Friday that was much shorter than the Chapter’s reveal trailer from Wednesday, but this one included an important bit of info absent from the first. It confirmed the September 8th release for the Chapter that’ll feature a Killer known as “The Blight” and a Survivor named Felix Richter.

The Pustula flower is a gateway to forbidden knowledge and unnatural abilities. The Descend Beyond Chapter is coming next week. #DescendBeyond #DeadbyDaylight #DBD pic.twitter.com/fwnnN9lA2P — Dead by Daylight (@DeadByBHVR) September 3, 2020

PSA: Yes, this update will fix the hill bug as well. In the meantime, here's a helpful warning for the spot you should avoid. pic.twitter.com/mdxz96xiAj — Dead by Daylight (@DeadByBHVR) September 4, 2020

The devs confirmed in a follow-up to the announcement of the Chapter’s release date that the update releasing alongside the Chapter will also fix a bug that players have been noticing lately. A makeshift warning was shared in the meantime to hold players over till then.

Though the new teaser for the next Killer doesn’t reveal much more about him, we learned pretty much everything we needed to know about The Blight from the trailer below that first introduced him and his Survivor counterpart to the community. The Killer can sprint forward like other Killers can, but unlike others who prowl the Fog, The Blight’s goal is to run into an object first. Doing so will enable him to use his follow-up ability called Lethal Rush where he ends his next dash with an attack against Survivors.

“The Blight, a bright and ambitious chemist who sought to enhance humanity through the use of his compounds, only to become a victim of his own ambitions, is the new Killer,” Behaviour Interactive said about the new Chapter. “After his research was stolen, The Blight was lured into the Realm of the Entity by the promise of new, forbidden knowledge. The new survivor is Felix Richter, an eccentric architect with a unique vision. Returning to the mysterious island where his father had disappeared, Felix descended into the darkness beyond and was never seen again.”

The new Descend Beyond Chapter will be added to Dead by Daylight on September 8th.