Dead by Daylight Update Adds Helpful Challenge Feature

Dead by Daylight got another Public Test Build update this week to test out some new features, and one of those that's available now just so happens to be one that players have been requesting for a while now. With this latest in-testing update, Dead by Daylight's challenge hunters will now be able to select two different Tome challenges at one time with the intent being a streamlined challenge process that keeps players from having to go in and out of menus between matches.

The updated system works by allowing players to choose one Survivor challenge and one Killer challenge with both of them being active at the same time. Under the current setup, only one challenge total can be selected.

"New Challenge Slots in the Archives: Players now can select a Survivor and a Killer challenge at the same time," Behaviour Interactive said in the patch notes for this update. "This will hopefully improve the experience for players who switch roles often, or want to take full advantage of the Matchmaking Incentives Bloodpoint Bonus."

As Behaviour mentioned, this update is geared towards players who often find themselves switching between the Killer or Survivor roles. This means that if a night of Killer gaming isn't going well and you want to swap teams, you don't have to head back to the challenges menu to repick your challenge before heading into a match as a Survivor.

The 6.3.0 PTB starts today. This PTB includes:

• Preview of the Finishing Mori system*

• The ability to select two Tome challenges

• Phase 2 of the Prestige Catchup mechanic



— Dead by Daylight (@DeadByBHVR) September 27, 2022

This might not be the way that some players had hoped this feature would be implemented, however. For those who strictly play either Killer or Survivor with little to no deviation, it might seem like a letdown that you can't select two Killer challenges or two Survivor challenges at once. However, Behaviour another part of the updated system may be more appealing if you're one of those who saw this happening differently. Behaviour said "Any challenges shared by both roles can also be assigned to the slot of your choice, or both slots, if desired."

Dead by Daylight's latest update is now on the test servers to preview ahead of its live release which will come at a later date.