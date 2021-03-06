Dead by Daylight Update Nerfs One of the Game's Best Perks

✖

Dead by Daylight’s creators said a month ago that they were planning on changing the game’s “Decisive Strike” perk, a perk introduced in the Halloween Chapter that’s become a staple for Survivors since it was added. With the game’s latest update now on the test servers for players to preview, we see that the changes previewed previously have indeed gone through to tone down the power of the perk. Those changes will be vetted by players on the test servers for a while before they’re released for everyone else on the game’s live servers.

In the latest developer update released alongside the test server patch notes, Dead by Daylight developer Behaviour Interactive confirmed the plans to change Decisive Strike. For those who didn’t tune into the dev stream that first previewed the changes, they haven’t changed at all in the past month but have now been listed plainly to see what’s different about Decisive Strike now.

PS: We've got a short post going through some of the changes you can expect.https://t.co/USoAyMfZO8 pic.twitter.com/OURMSy9RYo — Dead by Daylight (@DeadByBHVR) March 2, 2021

“We’ve made some changes to one of the most discussed perks,” Behaviour Interactive said. “Decisive Strike will now deactivate if you repair a generator, heal yourself or another Survivor, unhook a Survivor, cleanse a totem or sabotage a hook.”

Explaining the reasoning behind the change, the developers said the intent was to “remove instances where a Survivor can make some sort of progress while being completely protected by the perk.” Once you’ve activated the window in which Decisive Strike can be used as a Survivor, this change ultimately means that Survivors will have two options. You can either continue evading the Killer and use the perk as a last resort, or you can immediately get back to completing objectives as soon as the Killer leaves you alone, thus deactivating the perk.

Decisive Strike is largely seen as one of the best – if not the best overall – perks in Dead by Daylight that Survivors can use, so the changes have been met with expected resistance or praise depending on whether you’re a Survivor or Killer main. The perk will undoubtedly remain a valuable pick for Survivors regardless when it’s fully updated, so don’t expect to see it falling out of favor anytime soon.

Dead by Daylight’s Decisive Strike changes are on the test servers now ahead of their wide release.