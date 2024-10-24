Dead by Daylight Update Features Skull Merchant Changes, Halloween Bug Fixes, and More

A new update is coming to Dead by Daylight today, bringing the game up to version 8.3.2. This one is largely focused on bug fixes, with changes made to The Skull Merchant, maps, and more. While bug fixes are the main focus of this update, players can look forward to some content changes as well. Notably, Behaviour Interactive has re-enabled both the flashbang perk, as well as the firecracker item. The Haunted by Daylight Halloween mode will also be seeing some increased scoring events. Speaking of Haunted by Daylight, level 2 of the event tome should now be open for all players.

Generally speaking, fans seem to have mixed feelings about today’s update. Some players are disappointed about nerfs to the Machine Learning and We’re Gonna Live Forever perks. On the other hand, a lot of people are happy about the increased Bloodpoint values. Readers should note that several Dead by Daylight players seem to be having an issue getting into the game at the moment. It’s difficult to say how common the problem is, but a number of fans have noted the issue on social media. Presumably, the issue will be resolved quickly, but fans should be patient while the update is rolling out.

Full patch notes from the game’s official subreddit can be found below:

Content

The Flashbang perk and Firecracker items have been re-enabled.

The Level 2 of the Haunted By Daylight event tome opened October 24th at 11:00 am ET.

The Level 3 of the Haunted By Daylight event tome opens October 31st at 11:00 am ET.

Bloodpoint values for several Haunted by Daylight scoring events have been increased.

The Skull Merchant – Basekit

Reverted The Skull Merchant’s movement speed when Inspecting her Radar to 4.6 m/s.

The Skull Merchant sees scan lines from her Drones at all times. (NEW)

The Skull Merchant sees the aura of scan lines when Inspecting her Radar within 32 meters of the Drone(s). (NEW)

Machine Learning: Decreased the duration of the effect once activated to 35/40/45 seconds . (was 40/50/60 seconds)

Decreased the duration of the effect once activated to . (was 40/50/60 seconds) Predator: Decreased the duration of the aura reveal to 4 seconds . (was 6 seconds)

Decreased the duration of the aura reveal to . (was 6 seconds) Zanshin Tactics: Decreased the duration of the aura reveal to 3/4/5 seconds. (was 6/7/8 seconds)

Distortion: Decreased the requirement to regain a token to 15 seconds in chase*. (was 30 seconds)*

Decreased the requirement to regain a token to in chase*. (was 30 seconds)* Inner Focus: Now only triggers from health state loss caused by the Killer.

Now only triggers from health state loss caused by the Killer. We’re Gonna Live Forever: Revert the heal speed increase to 100%. (was 150%)

Bug Fixes

Halloween Event

Fixed an issue that caused Killers to be able to unleash a Captured Haunt and perform a basic attack in quick succession.

Fixed an issue that caused the Killer’s Void Empowered tracker not to properly update when using a Haunt immediately after picking it up.

Fixed an issue that caused the Blighted Serum add-on to make the Blight’s power unusable.

Fixed an issue that caused Zarina’s Spirited Hair head customization to have a lighter skin tone.

Fixed an issue that caused several Haunted by Daylight outfit icons to be missing glowing VFX.

Fixed an issue that caused the Captured Haunt projectile to be blocked by the Knight’s Guards.

Fixed an issue that caused the Cenobite to play the wrong animations when interacting with any Void Rift, Portal or Station.

Fixed an issue that caused the unopened portals in the Void Zone to play the open portal SFX.

Archives

Fixed an issue that caused the Nostalgic Axe Charm to be unlocked for all players without unlocking Tier 50 in the Tome 21 Rift.

Audio

Fixed an issue that caused the Generator to have missing SFX in the Tutorial.

Fixed an issue that caused the Entity “Attack” SFX to be missing on hook phase transitions.

Fixed an issue that caused the Dark Lord’s Hellfire charge SFX to be too low.

General optimization pass to fix issues that caused multiple SFX to be missing.

Characters

Fixed an issue that caused several Killers’ Mori animations to be entirely in FPV.

Fixed an issue that caused the Dark Lord’s Sylph Feature and Ruby Circlet add-on combo to increase the Hellfire cooldown.

Fixed an issue that caused the Dark Lord to be able to use Hellfire through some walls when changing directions before using the power.

Fixed an issue that caused Survivors to be inflicted by Deep Wound when hit with a basic attack after the Hillbilly used his chainsaw with the Lo Pro Chains add-on.

Fixed an issue that caused the Doctor’s Illusionary pallets aura to be shown as both standing and dropped.

Fixed an issue that caused the Spirit’s Husk to have the Killers red stain when Undetectable.

Fixed an issue that caused the Good Guy’s Scamper ability to bypass the 90 degree camera lock.

Fixed an issue that caused the Good Guy’s Hidey-Ho Mode to go on cooldown even if Slice & Dice was still being charged or used.

Fixed an issue that caused the Knight to be able to kick generators (among other interactions) while setting a path for a Guard.

Fixed an issue that caused the Skull Merchant’s drones scan lines to sometimes spawn inconsistently when deployed.

Fixed an issue that caused the Darkness effect to disappear on the Dredge after teleporting to a second locker.

Fixed an issue that caused the Blight to sometimes play the fatigue animation after using Lethal Rush.

Fixed an issue that caused the Wraith to be unable to move or attack after doing certain interactions when using the Serpent – Soot add-on.

Fixed an issue that caused Survivors to have no facial expressions when caught by the Cenobites chains.

Environment/Maps

Fixed an issue that caused multiple breakable walls to spawn inside the Asylum building in the Disturbed Ward map.

Fixed an issue that caused 5 breakable walls to spawn inside the main building in the Coal Tower map.

Fixed an issue that caused breakable walls to spawn close together or on top of each other in multiple maps.

Fixed multiple issues related to the camera fading since the release of the Mori Finisher Feature

Fixed multiple issues related to the adaptation of maps for the 2v8 mode

Fixed an issue in the Nostromo’s map where the Nurse can blink on top of rocks

Fixed an issue in Dead Dawg Saloon where the AI can’t navigate properly when the target is standing on the table of the saloon

Updated a loop around the Groaning Storehouse where the players could abuse the branching of the vaults

Added Hooks spawners on the second floor of the Father Campbell’s Chapel

Fixed an issue in the Nostromo’s map where the Nurse could blink and get stuck in the main structure

Platforms

Fixed an issue that caused a crash when EAC Shutdown

Cross-progression

Fixed an issue that enabled family shared DLC on Steam to be used on other platforms with cross progressed accounts

Misc

Fixed an issue that caused the Killer client to crash when being blinded by a Flashbang or Firecracker at a specific moment at the end of their mori.

Fixed an issue that caused Survivors spam healing another Survivor in a corner of a map to potentially snap out of bounds.

Tentatively fixed the issue where players would face desync if they played the game on Low settings.

Known Issues

The post-uncloak movement speed is missing when destroying a Breakable Wall or Pallet, or damaging a Generator, with The Wraith’s “The Serpent” – Soot add-on.

