‘Dead by Daylight’ Update Focuses on Improving The Legion

Behaviour Interactive’s Dead by Daylight has always had its quirks, the most recent of which regarded its matchmaking system, which did not really work out for anyone involved. That said, some of the killers in the asymmetrical co-op 4v1 horror game have been known to be either a little overpowered, bugged, or really just about anything that makes them either have an advantage or even a disadvantage. One such killer that comes to mind is The Legion, who arrived with Chapter 10: The Darkness Among Us. Thanks to a new update, however, it would appear that devs have implemented some pretty significant changes based on feedback from players.

“With this update, we aim to bridge the gap in the extreme playstyle of this Killer and remove some of the ongoing frustrations when playing as The Legion as well as against The Legion,” the post reads. While the update has not been brought to the game just yet, the devs were kind enough to outline what exactly will be changing when the mid-chapter player test build arrives on April 23rd.

The Legion

The Legion’s base movement speed is increased to 4.6m/s.

is increased to 4.6m/s. The Legion’s Terror Radius is increased to 32m.

is increased to 32m. Most of The Legion’s add-ons are rebalanced or reworked to account for the changes to Feral Frenzy and the Deep Wound status effect.

The Iridescent button addon no longer requires The Legion to apply Deep Wound for the effects to be active.

FERAL FRENZY UPDATE

The recharge time of Feral Frenzy is increased and now requires a full power gauge to use it. Once it has been activated, the Legion must wait until the power gauge is full to be able to trigger the power again.

is increased and now requires a full power gauge to use it. Once it has been activated, the Legion must wait until the power gauge is full to be able to trigger the power again. The duration of Feral Frenzy is increased. The Legion spends longer in frenzy.

is increased. The Legion spends longer in frenzy. The movement speed of Feral Frenzy is significantly reduced. The Legion moves faster than base speed while in frenzy, but not as fast as they did before.

is significantly reduced. The Legion moves faster than base speed while in frenzy, but not as fast as they did before. The Legion can no longer see blood pools (in addition to not seeing scratch marks) while in Feral Frenzy.

(in addition to not seeing scratch marks) while in Feral Frenzy. Feral Frenzy is immediately and automatically cancelled whenever The Legion misses an attack while in frenzy.

DEEP WOUND UPDATE

The Deep Wound timer pauses for survivors within The Killer’s Terror Radius –regardless of whether they are in a chase or not.

–regardless of whether they are in a chase or not. The Deep Wound timer pauses while Mending .

. The Killer does not see the Deep Wound timer progress –only the Deep Wound bar to know that Deep Wound has been applied.

–only the Deep Wound bar to know that Deep Wound has been applied. The Deep Wound timer progress is no longer reduced by regular Feral Frenzy attacks.

Dead by Daylight is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The horror title will also be making its debut on Nintendo Switch later this year. For more on the game, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about this? Are you glad that the Dead by Daylight devs are making some changes to The Legion? What other killers should they focus on tweaking? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

