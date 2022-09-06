Dead by Daylight Update Gives Wesker Small Buffs, Patch Notes Revealed

Dead by Daylight just recently got its second Resident Evil Chapter with several new characters from that franchise available in the game now, and just after that, an update has already been released to further adjust what's in the DLC. Albert Wesker, specifically – the new Killer added in the Project W DLC – got two small buffs in the latest set of patch notes which made the Killer's signature power a bit more useful and effective.

Because this update in question was regarded as a bugfix patch, there aren't any huge changes to make note of. However, those who've been playing as Wesker can at least appreciated the two changes that were made: Wesker's Virulent Bound ability now has an easier time detecting Survivors to hopefully avoid near misses where you feel like it should've landed, and any damage you do with that ability now counts towards the Chaser emblem that measures in-game performance.

The patch notes for this 6.2.1 update can be found below:

Features

The Mastermind

Increased the size of Survivor detection for triggering grabs with Virulent Bound

Damage done with Virulent Bound now counts towards the Chaser emblem

Content

Archives

Visual feedback has been updated for the "Glyph Massacre" orange glyph challenge.

Bug Fixes