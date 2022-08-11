Dead by Daylight x Resident Evil Gameplay Shows Off Wesker's Gruesome Mori Kill

Dead by Daylight's newest Resident Evil Chapter, Project W, is now on the game's test servers for players to try out ahead of its official release. That means that characters like Ada Wong and Rebecca Chambers on the side of the Survivors can now go up against Albert Wesker, the latest Killer to join the roster. Wesker's bringing with him his own Memento Mori kill to finish off Survivors, and from some of those early gameplay clips shared via the test servers, it appears it's quite the gruesome kill.

For those uninitiated to Wesker or his history in Resident Evil, the character is infected with the Uroboros virus which dictates pretty much his entire playstyle in Dead by Daylight. A defining effect of that virus is Wesker's ability to dispel black, tendril-like appendages from his body to strike enemies or deflect attacks. As we see in the video below from Twitter account Dbd News, Wesker's also found another use for his Uroboros virus in Dead by Daylight.

ALBERT WESKER MORI pic.twitter.com/A3AvjxcmJH — Dbd News (@dbdnewsofficial) August 9, 2022

The Mori kill is quick and violent like most of them are, and judging from the responses to videos like this one, people are largely in favor of Wesker's attack. Dead by Daylight developer Behaviour Interactive presents surveys and votes to players every now and then like one from last year that decided which character in the game had the best Mori kill, so it'll be interesting to see where Wesker ranks among these now assuming that vote is ever redone after more characters are added.

For those who love seeing these Mori kills in Dead by Daylight regardless of which side you're on, you're in luck: Behaviour is actively reworking this system. The new plan is to make these Mori kills totally visible so that they don't ruined by awkward angles and to make it so that you don't need to sacrifice an offering just for the possibility of a Mori kill.

As soon as the final living Survivor standing is put into the dying state, the game ends," Behaviour said previously. "Following a visual transition, that Survivor and the Killer are brought to a special location in the environment and the Mori Finisher begins. No longer will your mori moment be 'censored' by inconveniently placed objects or invasive bushes. All attention will be placed entirely on the action taking place."

Dead by Daylight's Resident Evil Chapter is currently on the test servers ahead of its live release.