Dead Cells Gets a New Animated Trailer

A new trailer for Dead Cells has been released, the Metroidvania-inspired platformer that’s releasing for the PlayStation 4 later this week.

Developers Motion Twin have given Dead Cells a distinct art style, but the trailer offers something different by sharing a more humorous, animated version of the game. Like any platformer, the goal here in Dead Cells is to get from Point A to Point B, something that’s easier said than done considering the variety of enemies that’ll try and prevent you from doing so.

Dead Cells itself is a mashup of different games, many of which are regarded for their unique gameplay and mechanics. The PlayStation listing for the game gives some insight into what inspirations went into the making of this game.

“You grew up with the roguelikes, witnessed the rise of the roguelites and even the birth of the roguelite-lites?” the PlayStation listing begins. “We’d now like to present for your consideration our RogueVania, the illegitimate child of a modern Roguelite (Rogue Legacy, Binding of Isaac, Enter the Gungeon, Spelunky, etc.) and an old-school exploration game (Castlevania: SotN and its ilk).”

The different weapons that the character in the Dead Cells trailer used are just a sampling of what’s available to players. Over 50 different weapons are usable along with different spells to perform various effects and overcome obstacles, those features and more detailed below.

Features

RogueVania: The progressive exploration of an interconnected world, with the replayability of a rogue-lite and the adrenaline pumping threat of permadeath.

2D Souls-lite Action: Tough but fair combat, more than fifty weapons and spells with unique gameplay, and, of course, the emergency panic roll to get you out of trouble.

Non-linear progression: Sewers, Ossuary or Remparts? Once unlocked, special permanent abilities allow you to access new paths to reach your objective. Opt for the path that suits your current build, your play style or just your mood.

Exploration: Secret rooms, hidden passages, charming landscapes. Take a moment to stroll the towers and breath in that fresh sea mist-infused air…

Dead Cells isn’t available just yet, but it’s coming to the PlayStation 4 when the game releases later this week on August 7. It’s priced at $24.99 for the full game, but for a limited time, you can preorder it right now through the PlayStation Store to get the game at a discount for just $19.99.