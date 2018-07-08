Dead Cells Getting an Awesome Signature Edition For Switch, PlayStation 4

The Metroidvania-style adventure Dead Cells has been making quite a killing since its release on Steam/PC last year. But some fans have been wondering when the game would get a turn on consoles. As we previously reported, the wait isn’t too far off!

Merge has announced that it has worked closely with the developers at Motion Twin on a special Signature edition of the game that will arrive next month for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. Each one will be loaded with collectible goodies that fans of the games won’t want to miss.

Set to release in Europe on August 17 and the U.S. on August 21, the Signature Editions will be limited to 2,000 units apiece and come with a copy of the game, along with a double CD soundtrack; an exclusive enamel character pin; a 56-page hardback artbook; a numbered certificate of authenticity and the game’s case. It’s set to sell for $45 on PlayStation 4 and $50 on Nintendo Switch. Both versions can be pre-ordered here and will likely go real fast.

PC players won’t be left out in the cold though. A Special Edition package will also be released on the 17th, featuring exclusive case artwork; a 20-page concept artbook and a game soundtrack. It’ll go for $29.99 or so.

The developer has also teamed up with Laced Records to produce a special double vinyl Dead Cells soundtrack, which features 15 tracks produced by the game’s composer, Yoann Laulan. As you can see, the artwork is pretty cool. It’s not available for pre-order just yet but it should release sometime in September. More information on the albums can be found here.

If you’re not familiar with Dead Cells, here’s a rundown of the game’s features!

Roguevania: The progressive exploration of an interconnected world, with the replayability of a rogue-lite and the adrenaline pumping threat of permadeath.

2D Souls-lite Action: Tough but fair combat, the iconic dodge roll, more than 90 weapons and spells with unique gameplay… The unforgiving action wed to the absence of any kind of safety net makes for an adrenalin pumping ride each and every run.

Nonlinear progression: Sewers, Ossuary or Ramparts? Once unlocked, special permanent abilities allow you to access new paths to reach your objective. Opt for the path that suits your current build, your play style, or just your mood.

Exploration: Secret rooms, hidden passages, charming landscapes. Take a moment to stroll the towers and breath in that fresh sea mist infused air…

Dead Cells will release physically for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on August 21. A digital release date hasn’t been given yet but should be announced soon!