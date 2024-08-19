Dead Cells Gets Final Content Update, Full Patch Notes Revealed

The 35th and final content update for Motion Twin’s popular roguelike Dead Cells has today gone live. Since its initial release back in 2018, Dead Cells has continued to be updated at a frequent pace. Not only has Motion Twin added free patches at a steady cadence, it has also released four paid expansions, most recently with Return to Castlevania. Now, work on Dead Cells has finally come to a close, but not without a few new additions.

Downloadable right now, Dead Cells update version 3.5 brings a slew of new mobs, weapons, and mutations to the roguelike title. This lineup of gameplay additions comes alongside over 40 new hear skins, 20 legendary affixes, and a slew of additional bug fixes and balance changes. As a whole, The End is Near is set to be the final patch for Dead Cells that will bring new content to the game. Other patches that will resolve further bugs or make other key changes may also come about in the future, but this is more or less the conclusion of Dead Cells.

“Thank you for everything. Thank you for all of your dedication, passion, and feedback. Dead Cells wouldn’t be what it is today without all of you,” said the developers behind Dead Cells in a new statement. “And a huge thanks to everyone who worked on the game, from previous Motion Twin members to everyone at Evil Empire.”

To get a deeper look at everything that Dead Cells: The End is Near does to the game, you can view the full patch notes below.

Dead Cells: The End is Near Patch Notes

Important Features

New Mobs, Weapons and Mutations that all interact (more or less) with the Curse mechanic!

New Brutality/Tactic Melee Weapon: Misericorde –Crits heavily on mobs with less than 50% health, but, if you don’t kill with an attack, you get cursed.

New Tactic/Survival Ranged Weapon: Anathema –Fires a very heavy curved projectile that explodes on contact. However, you get cursed if you hit anything with it.

New Brutality/Survival Skill: Indulgence –Summons a ray of light on a near enemy dealing heavy damage, after a rather long cast. Killing an enemy with it clears 3 stacks of Curse instead of 1. It will deal Critical Damage if you are not Cursed, or will summon an additional ray for each 5 Curses you have.

3 New Colorless Mutations:



Cursed Flask – The Health Flask no longer consumes a charge when used, but will give you 10 Curses instead.



Damned Vigor –Prevents your death and puts you at 1 HP. You have 2 seconds to kill an enemy to save yourself, otherwise you die (for real this time).



Demonic Strength –Increases your damage by 30% if you are Cursed, with +1% per Curse stack.

Sore Loser – A small enemy that cannot deal any damage, but is really sticky and annoying. Killing it will curse you.



Curser –Shoots guided cursed skulls in your direction, with a melee attack if you get too close.



Doom Bringer –Curses you with her damageless melee attack, or can ring her bell to stun you. If she hits you with more than 50 curses, you die.



Those mobs are a bit special, as they don’t have a specific biomes in which they spawn. Instead, depending on the Boss Cells level, they have a small chance of appearing in any biome:



Before 2BC, they cannot spawn at all. In 2BC, Sore Loser and Curser can spawn in biomes at depth 4 or more, while Doom Bringer can spawn in biomes at depth 5 or more. In 4BC and 5BC, they can spawn in any biome.

Added an exit to Master’s Keep in High Peak Castle.

Balancing

New Legendary Affix for Perfection: Almost Perfect – Killing an enemy less than a second after getting hit lets you continue critting with the weapon.

New Legendary Affix for Gold Digger: Flithy Rich – Crit multiplier increases with your gold.

New Legendary Affix for Punishment: Punish Combo –Recasts the shockwave if it kills at least one target.

New Legendary Affix for Rampart: Mirror Coating –Getting hit while under the effect of the force field will trigger a parry effect.

New Legendary Affix for Cocoon: Parry Streak –Each consecutive parry will reduce the cooldown of the skill the next time it starts.

New Legendary Affix for Emergency Door: Armored Door –The door cannot be destroyed by mobs (except bosses).

New Legendary Affix for Bone: Whirlwind –Increases the last attack’s duration by 2 seconds everytime it kills.

New Legendary Affix for Wrenching Whip: Retiarus –The first attack throws 3 Crow’s Feet in front of you.

New Legendary Affix for Explosive Decoy: Foolproof –The cooldown is instantly reset if the explosion doesn’t hit anything.

New Legendary Affix for Leghugger: Mitosis –Summons 2 Leghuggers instead of 1.

New Legendary Affix for Assault Shield: Charged Dash –Holding the shield button will charge a stronger version of the dash, which can then be used by releasing the button.

New Legendary Affix for Ice Shards: Bouncy –Projectiles bounce on the ground twice before disappearing.

New Legendary Affix for Quick Bow: Sharpshooter –Critical hits will refill one ammo.

New Legendary Affix for Bladed Tonfas: Lacerator –Only uses the first attack of the combo.

New Legendary Affix for Grappling Hook: Octavio –Also fires a chain behind you.

New Legendary Affix for Tesla Coil: Double Use –You can use the skill twice. Each use has its own cooldown.

New Legendary Affix for Lightning Rods: Double Use –You can use the skill twice. Each use has its own cooldown.

Reduced Throw Master’s overall damage.

Reduced Bank’s bonus scaling in 2BC, 4BC and 5BC.

Dead Inside no longer lets you use the Health Flask.

Alienation rework. Instead of healing the player per curse reduced, it will now heal the player when the curse is lifted, with the amount of health recovered based on the max amount of curses they had (for that curse instance). The effect only starts triggering when the player had more than 10 curses.

Reduced Dracula’s Castle (late) scroll fragments count, to match other biomes at the same depth.

Added a small cooldown to Emergency Triage forcefield.

Fixed Mimic despawning when trying to jump a very long distance.

Level Design

Added 2 new lore rooms in Graveyard.

Added exits to Corrupted Prison and Ossuary in Castle’s Outskirts.

Added an exit to Dracula’s Castle (early) in Corrupted Prison and Toxic Sewers.

Added an exit to Black Bridge in Dracula’s Castle (early).

Added an exit to Defiled Necropolis in Ossuary.

Replaced the exit to Fractured Shrines in Defiled Necropolis by an exit to Graveyard.

Added a light source in the Mimic Hint lore room, when it spawns in Forgotten Sepulcher.

Added an exit to Dracula’s Castle (late) in Mausoleum, Guardian’s Haven and Clock Room.

Graphics & UI

Added two new sets of control icons and an option to select them. You can select either “Legacy” (current icons), “New” (a new, cleaner set) or “Big” (accessibiliy focused, easier to read).

Changed the Daily Challenge’s boss arrow opacity, for better visibility.

Added an option to select what type of controller icons to display (Xbox, PS4, etc). By default, the game auto-detects the type of controller used by the player, but that can be overridden with this option.

Added Latin-American Spanish and Polish as language options.

Added a Minimap icon when a biome is incentivized.

Quality of Life

Added new input options for the “going through platform” action.

Added options to change the controller triggers’ deadzone.

Reworked the Auto-hit assist mode option. It will no longer force the use of a melee weapon in the first slot.

Added an option to add a background to most texts in the game. The background’s color and opacity can be adjusted.

The left stick can now be used to scroll through item descriptions in the pause menu.

Added options to fully invert the player and camera movement.

Added a bunch of options to tweak the camera’s behavior. The influence of the player’s movement, combat, or points of interest can be customized.

Split the “controller sticks deadzone” into two options, one for each stick.

Added an outline option for spikes.

Added a button to center the minimap on the player.

Removed the “Leave the Body” prompt of the throne fountain, when at 5BC.

Bug Fixes