Dead Island 2 Confirmed to Still Be In Development

News on the Dead Island 2 news front has been grim, with talks of cancellation constantly on the horizon. Though the team behind the notoriously difficult zombie game has assured fans that the game is still on, it’s been quite some time since the last update. Thankfully the release of their mobile game, Dead Island: Survivors, has prompted the developers to give a short, to the point affirmation that the project is still greenlit:

Dead Island 2 is still in development and we will share more on this at a later stage. — Dead Island (@deadislandgame) July 4, 2018

When the same fan asked about a release date, the game’s official Twitter account cheekily replied, “Sorry, no spoilers on a release date.” It’s not much, but it’s something and we’ll take anything at this point.

After Dead Island 2 was announced in 2014, the sequel fell victim to a wide variety of road bumps that affected work on the title. After a split with its previous developer and Deep Silver, production was moved to Sumo Digital in 2016. With few updates here and there, news – as mentioned before – has been scarce, though a listing for the title did appear for a short time on the Microsoft store just before E3 2018.

During an interview with MCV last year, Klemens Kundratitz, CEO of Koch Media, said:

Dead Island is a very key IP for us. It put us on the map in the first place. We have big plans for the franchise with several projects in development. Dead Island 2 is obviously announced and is making fantastic progress at Sumo. We’re looking forward to showing off the game to our fans when it is ready.

Hopefully this update, however small it was, means good things for the near future. Perhaps we’ll finally get a release date at some point this year, we can only hope!

