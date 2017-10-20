Celebrate Halloween With Two Big Discounts On PS4 “Dead” Games

It’s Halloween season, and that means you’re probably looking to get invested in some good horror games, whether you’re looking to fight for survival in something like Outlast, or are out for zombie blood with something like Left 4 Dead 2.

But if you own a PlayStation 4, you can take advantage of a couple of great deals on Amazon right now, and be fighting with zombies in one form or another tonight. That’s because the bargains are offered on digital downloads, which means you ring them up on the Amazon page, get download codes, and then go to town.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Let’s take a look at the bargains that are up for grabs. Unfortunately, we don’t know how long these deals will last, so you might want to jump on them sooner rather than later…

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured below, we may earn a small commission from the retailer.

First up is Dead Island: Definitive Edition, which is going for $6.99. This allows you to play through the original game in high definition, with full co-op support and plenty of weapons to get your hands on. Now, keep in mind this is just for the original Dead Island – it does not include Riptide or the bonus DLC that comes with the collection. Still, $7 goes a long way when it comes to bashing zombies. You can buy the game here.

Also available is Capcom’s Dead Rising 2, which was released earlier this year as part of a compilation that included the original Dead Rising as well as its side spin-offs. Now, you can buy the game separately, and remastered, so you can trash zombies with a number of cool items, as well as dress up in some spiffy costumes. The game goes for $9.99, which is a very reasonable value for this classic. You can buy it here.

These are both a great way to get your hands on some zombie-killing action without having to wait a shipment to come in – and you can download them pretty quickly, since Amazon is pretty reliant when it comes to having codes prepped. So jump in, grab a boat oar (or a chainsaw on a stick) and prepare to slaughter the undead!

The games are also available for Xbox One and PC.