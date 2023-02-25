Dead Space Publisher Surveys Fans About More Remakes

Dead Space Remake may have been just the start of a new era for the series. Dead Space is one of the seminal gaming horror franchises, taking cues from other series like Resident Evil and applying it to a sci-fi setting. It's far from the first sci-fi horror game or story, but it is one of the most effective. Unfortunately, due to EA's views on single-player gaming and the weak reception of Dead Space 3, the series took an indefinite hiatus for a whole decade. Just last month, EA revived the series for a faithful remake of Dead Space that also expanded the beloved game with new content that got cut from the original version. The remake was praised by critics and fans have been hoping to see more remakes.

There were suggestions that a Dead Space 2 remake may come next after fans found Easter eggs that hinted at the plot of the second game in the first remake. Now, it looks like EA is taking things more seriously and taking action. EA reportedly set out a survey that asks if fans want to see remakes of both Dead Space 2 and Dead Space 3. Dead Space 2 is arguably the most beloved game in the franchise, so it seems like a no-brainer after how successful EA Motive was with the first game. Although the third game isn't as well-liked, it has its upsides.

Pfft. The survey EA is sending out. On the wall – the writing. pic.twitter.com/o2f1OPC1zM — Dillon Rogers (@TafferKing451) February 25, 2023

EA Motive also opened the door to making remakes that add content as opposed to sticking strictly to what was in the original version. Dead Space 3 is rather notorious among fans for its cut content and how it changed directions throughout development. The co-op part of the game was intended to play a more significant role in the story and Isaac's psychosis, but it was cut from the game. Only time will tell what direction Motive would take with a Dead Space 3 remake.

