Dead Space Remake Collector's Edition Revealed

In 2023, EA will release a remake of the original Dead Space, and it will be the first new game in the series in a decade. Nearly every major new game release gets a collector's edition these days, and Dead Space will be no exception. Today, Limited Run Games has announced open pre-orders for a collector's edition of the game, which will set fans back a stunning $274.99. It's a very big investment, but fans of the series will find a lot to enjoy when it arrives, including a wearable Isaac helmet that features working lights!

In addition to the helmet, the collector's edition will include a physical copy of the game on PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X, or a download code for PC. All three versions will be accompanied by a SteelBook case, a CD soundtrack, four mini posters, a Marker enamel pin, a 4" Marker metal statue, an Ishimura patch, and a lithograph. Pre-orders for the collector's edition can be found at the company's official website right here. Images of the collector's edition can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

The survival horror classic Dead Space returns, and Limited Run is proud to present the Collector's Edition for the upcoming remake.



Features art prints, a metal Marker statue, and more, including a light-up, wearable Isaac helmet.



Pre-orders now open at https://t.co/uFFLbeCnQB pic.twitter.com/rj4A05a8ET — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) October 4, 2022

For those that have never purchased something from Limited Run Games, the company's collector's editions tend to take a long time to release, so it could be a while before this one will actually arrive. Luckily, Limited Run Games has stated that the game will ship separately at launch, so buyers won't have to wait for everything in the collection to finish production. Those planning to wait until closer to release have quite some time, as pre-orders will not close until the game's official release date. As such, Dead Space fans can hold off on making a purchase until reviews for the game have been published, without worrying about it selling out!

Dead Space will release January 27 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. In the meantime, readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think of this Dead Space collector's edition? Is this the kind of thing you'd want in your collection? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!