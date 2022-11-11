Star Wars, MCU Actors and More Confirmed for Dead Space Remake

Some actors from Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be appearing in the upcoming Dead Space remake. Dead Space is a seminal and essential horror game as it helped take horror to another level in gaming, put a great studio on the map, and much more. It ran for five years and had a completed trilogy with a few spin-offs and supplemental media mixed in there, but it was generally kind of short lived. There was certainly room for more, but EA was interested in doubling down on online games and focused more on franchises like Battlefield. After a decade of lying dormant, Dead Space is coming back with a remake of the first game. EA seems to know the power of a good single-player game despite its previously beliefs in a more online-centric industry and is bringing back one of its best story driven franchises.

It will be doing so by also leveraging some serious talent. EA has revealed some of the cast for the new Dead Space remake and it includes some MCU and Star Wars actors. Actress Tanya Clarke is reprising her role as Nicole Brennan from the original games, Anthony Alabi will play Zach Hammond, Star Wars: The Clone Wars actress Brigitte Kali Canales will play Kendra Daniels, and Iron Man actor Faran Tahir will play Challus Mercer. It's already a pretty solid cast, especially since EA Motive managed to keep some of the people who gave the original trilogy so much life.

Isaac Clarke actor Gunnar Wright is also confirmed to be reprising his role, though he has a unique role this time. Isaac was not a voiced protagonist in the first game, so the remake is giving him dialogue for the first time. It should offer a new layer to the narrative and flesh out Isaac's character a bit more this time around. As of right now, Dead Space remake is shaping up quite nicely and should be a treat for horror fans in 2023.

Dead Space remake releases on January 27th, 2023 for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC. Are you excited for the remake? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.