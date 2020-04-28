Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise Release Date Announced

Nintendo today officially announced that Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise, the followup to the cult classic original, is set to launch for Nintendo Switch on July 10th. The sequel/prequel from developer Toybox and Rising Star Games was first announced late last year, and features the return of Hidetaka "Swery" Suehiro as director. While the release date announcement trailer is short on details, it positively oozes with style.

Thankfully, Rising Star Games' website is a little more forthcoming. The upcoming video game is both a sequel and a prequel because it sees players revisit the memories of FBI Special Agent York's time in Louisiana from the perspective of FBI Agents Davis and Jones in present-day Boston to investigate a series of murders. Also, there's apparently bowling and skateboarding, which sounds just about right for a sequel to Deadly Premonition.

Agent Francis York Morgan returns! Track down a vicious serial killer and explore the fictional town of Le Carré in the surreal #DeadlyPremonition2: A Blessing in Disguise, directed by @Swery65.

The mystery begins 7/10, only on #NintendoSwitch!https://t.co/3t4xng4SXp pic.twitter.com/jIjh0FDlir — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 28, 2020

What do you think of what we've seen of Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise so far? Are you excited to pick it up in July? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Here's how Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise is described on its publisher's website:

"Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise is a sequel to Deadly Premonition that takes place in present-day Boston. Through unique storytelling, venture back in time to Le Carré and uncover the mysteries buried within the once peaceful town. Serving as both a sequel and prequel to the original Deadly Premonition, follow Agents Davis and Jones as they begin a new investigation into the Le Carré serial murders. Through the memories of a former FBI agent, go back in time to Le Carré and step into the role of Special Agent York to begin unraveling the mystery."

Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise is scheduled to launch for Nintendo Switch, both digitally and physically, with an MSRP of $49.99 on July 10th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Nintendo right here.

