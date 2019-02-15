Deadmau5 Apologizes for His Immediate Reaction Following Twitch Ban After Homophobic Slur Went Viral

Yesterday we shared the response that musician-turned-streamer Deadmau5 shared following receiving a Twitch ban for using a homophobic slur on a live stream. His response was the very antithesis of an apology, though now he’s doing a 180 after having some time to calm down and re-evaluate the situation.

In case you missed our previous coverage, the gist is that he has announced that he’s done with Twitch for their “double standard when it comes to censoring and suspending” him for what he actions he calls “harmless.”

He added, “While we’ve had some fun [with] partnerships here and there, and they were a great company to work with … I’m ‘gunna’ have to cut this one short. I don’t have the capacity to deal with that kind of shit.”

Deadmau5 then added that his use of the slur wasn’t directed at the LGQTB community, but solely at the person that he accused of “stream sniping” him during the online match. Though there are plenty of other insults that are available to use in the heat of the moment, Deadmau5 settled on the one. He went on to mention that he’s not going to “sit here and cry and defend” himself and said that if he’s “sorry for anything,” it’s Twitch’s response and not his own actions.

Now that he’s had some time to think through the last 36 hours, the musician has changed his tune a bit about his reaction and his relationship with Twitch as a whole. “I know what I said was wrong, and my hastily composed non-apology was an insult to injury,” Deadmau5 told TMZ. “I realize that trying to somewhat dismiss it as “gamer culture” was even worse. I don’t know why I did that. But I do know it was stupid and insensitive and I feel even more ashamed. This was my worst moment.”

He also took a moment to apologize for going after Twitch, saying “it was all around an incredibly irresponsible and insensitive thing to say nonetheless. Especially for someone who has a reach.”

“What I said was incredibly stupid, and I don’t actually hold those beliefs, at all. I let some gamer get the best of me, and in that moment I completely lost control. Sometimes I just f*ck up. I do mean well. And I’m at least man enough to know when I’ve f*cked up. And I’ve f*cked up.”