‘Deadpool 2’ Honest Trailer Dreams Up Politically Incorrect ‘Fortnite’ Squad

Since Deadpool 2 just dropped on Blu-Ray and DVD, we figured that Honest Trailers would be doing something in relation to that with today’s release. And we were right. And like clockwork, they brought Ryan Reynolds back into the equation to voice his iconic character.

As we did with the Honest Trailer for the first Deadpool, Reynolds, in character, shows up to interrupt the narrator and provide his own take on the series with an Honest Trailer about Honest Trailers. Yep, fourth wall broken down.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But here’s the fun part. Over the course of the clip, Deadpool pretty much runs wild and has fun with references. And there’s one in particular that Fortnite fans are sure to get a kick out of.

While complaining about how he mentioned Passion of the Christ in the previous Honest Trailer, Deadpool quips, “I do not need to be here. I could be playing Fortnite with Ninja, Drake and Mike Pence right now!” (You can see this in the trailer above, at about the 2:47 point.)

On top of that, we get a brief snippet of Fortnite gameplay, along with a CG-based Deadpool character doing his little dance in the foreground. Say, he fits right in doesn’t he, Epic Games? Ever think about adding another Marvel character to your fray besides Thanos?

The Honest Trailer as a whole is just a lot of fun to watch, with plenty of humorous references (there’s even a Banksy shoutout!), as well as the obvious plug for the Blu-Ray/DVD Super Duper Cut that’s available now. (Wait, did we just do it too?!)

He also asks the team to “tear Coco a new asshole already,” since the Honest Trailers team hasn’t really gotten around to it yet. To which the narrator responds that it’s a “really sweet movie.” (But then you may recall that they gave Frozen that treatment years ago, as Reynolds references at one point.)