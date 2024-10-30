Leaked Death Note Game Finally Announced by PlayStation

Death Note is getting a new game, though it’s probably not at all what fans would’ve expected from the series. PlayStation announced today Death Note Killer Within, an “online social deduction” game which sure sounds like it’s taking after the Among Us trend with a few twists to make it work in the context of Death Note. The Death Note game was previously leaked prior to its announcement but was only just confirmed today for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC platforms after PlayStation confirmed that Death Note Killer Within would be a day-one release straight into PlayStation Plus on November 5th.

Death Note Killer Within works by putting 10 players into two teams. On one team is Kira and Kira’s followers while the other team consists of L and several investigators. Kira’s team’s objective is to get rid of L by using the Death Note while L’s team is supposed to arrest Kira by gathering clues over the course of a match. Players can voice their preference for a role in a Death Note Killer Within match before joining in, but since only two people get to play as the main characters — Kira and L — there’s a good chance you’ll be assigned one of the supporting roles instead.

Similar to Among Us and other social deduction games which have tried to cash in on that genre, there are meeting phases in Death Note Killer Within during which players will discuss their findings and potentially make an arrest. There’s also a “progress gauge” players can fill up instead, perhaps to avoid drawn-out scenarios where little action is happening. This meeting phase can be seen in the gameplay screenshot below which also shows off the style of Death Note Killer Within. You play as some pretty creepy looking avatars which you can dress up in different ways as you unlock customizations for them.

The investigators and L are supposed to chat with NPCs and gather clues to figure out who the real Kira is, but the investigators and Kira are to try and steal the other teams’ IDs in order to subject them to the Death Note. You steal the IDs by standing close to a player, so Death Note Killer Within plays up the paranoia by making you wonder why someone’s hanging out near you. The main characters have a bit more power than their supporters with L able to set up surveillance cameras, for example, while Kira is the one who uses the Death Note. The Death Note can be passed from the “real” Kira to another follower, however, to avoid detection and keep the game going.

The Death Note Killer Within trailer below shows off even more of the new Death Note game which probably looks much different from what people would expect a Death Note game could look like even if the social deduction formula does lend itself more naturally to the franchise. Death Note itself is one of the anime/manga IPs that hasn’t really gotten many games at all given that it can’t follow the arena fighter formula many other anime titles do. Several Death Note games were released years ago for the Nintendo DS, but they’ve been few and far between overall compared to other franchises like Dragon Ball.

Death Note Killer Within releases for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC platforms on November 5th.