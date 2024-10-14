New Death Note Game for PS5 Leaked

A new video game tied to Death Note, the hit manga and anime series, has leaked for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles. By all accounts, Death Note has been one of the most popular manga series to come about since the turn of the century. Not only did it receive an anime adaptation that ran for 37 episodes, but it has since been turned into multiple live-action movies and other media that have continued to keep the franchise relevant over the past decade. Now, a new video game seems to be on the horizon, although details on the title are still quite sparse.

Spotted by Gematsu, a new listing for a Death Note video game has been made on Taiwan’s official games rating website. The game itself is said to be coming to PS5 and PS4 and is directly translated as Death Note: Shadow Mission from its title that appears on the site. In all likelihood, though, the game will be called Death Note: Killer Within as this name was trademarked earlier in 2024 across various regions. Further details on the genre and story of the game weren’t provided in the listing, but it is said to be published by Bandai Namco Entertainment.

Previously, there have been three different Death Note video games that were released between 2007 and 2008 by Konami. Those games included Death Note: Kira Game, Death Note: Successors to L, and L the Prologue to Death Note: Spiraling Trap. All three games came to Nintendo DS and never saw releases outside of Japan. As such, Death Note: Killer Within (or Shadow Mission) would be the first major instance of the series receiving a video game on consoles.

While there’s still a lot of uncertainty tied to this Death Note video game, one thing that is a virtual guarantee at this point is that the game is very much real. Leaks that have stemmed from the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee in the past have almost always proven to be accurate in the long run. This combined with the previous trademarks that were filed makes it clear that Bandai Namco is working toward a formal reveal of the project relatively soon.

One venue to keep an eye on for the proper announcement of Death Note: Killer Within would be The Game Awards 2024. The annualized gaming awards show is set to take place on December 12th and has historically been a venue in which new game reveals take place. While Bandai Namco could always choose to announce this Death Note game in another manner, this is the final major gaming event on the calendar in 2024 where the title could show up.

Regardless of when this mysterious Death Note video game does make its debut, we’ll be sure to share the announcement with you here on ComicBook once we learn more.