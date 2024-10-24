Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Gets First Update, Here’s What It Does

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero got its very first update this week, and true to Bandai Namco’s words, one fighter was in the update’s crosshairs: Yajirobe. The historically underwhelming Universe 7 fighter found himself atop the Sparking! Zero meta thanks to a cheesy Sensu Bean strat which allowed him to stay healthy in fights might to the annoyance of his opponents who’d often just end up quitting anyway rather than deal with his antics. The Sparking! Zero update has taken care of that and more, though Yajirobe seems to be the only focus for the update as far as individual characters go.

Unfortunately for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero players, we don’t really have a comprehensive set of patch notes to look over for this update. That’s not totally uncommon for newer games like this, especially when it comes to fighting games which usually require very detailed patch notes to show what’s changed, but other games like Dragon Ball FighterZ and Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 still get regular patch notes, so hopefully those will come soon for Sparking! Zero.

Yajirobe has already been nerfed in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero.

Until then, we have a combination of what Bandai Namco already said would happen in the first Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero update as well as some insights from players who’ve already seen what’s become of Yajirobe. Starting with Bandai Namco’s Sparking! Zero summary, here’s what we know of from the upcoming patch notes:

Early Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Patch Notes

Improvement of an issue where some controls become unresponsive during online matches when classic controls are selected

Adjustment of difficulty levels when playing certain stages in Episode Battle on lower difficulty settings

Adjustment of Yajirobe’s stats

Improved operational stability

“Adjustment” is pretty vague there, but Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero players have already figured out some of what’s happened with Yajirobe. His Senzu Beans ability is now a 6-cost instead of a 5-cost, players have said, and he’s now starting matches with a 0 Skill Count instead of a 2 Skill Count. He’s also lost half a health bar, so essentially he’s got less health overall and will now find it more difficult to heal himself for the health he does have.

There may be other changes affecting him as well, but until a more comprehensive set of patch notes are released, that’s what’s known about Yajirobe’s changes. He’ll still probably be annoying in online matches since a Yajirobe sighting is pretty telling as to how that match is going to go, but he at least won’t be as bad as he was before.

Now that the update has gone live, Bandai Namco acknowledged that there are a few problems associated with this patch that are being looked into now. Some people are finding that their character ranks have been reset while others are still experiencing matchmaking issues which has been a thing since the release of Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero. Worse still, some players are experiencing corrupted save data, though it’s unclear if that data can be restored or saved once the issue is resolved.