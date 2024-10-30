PlayStation Plus Free Games for November 2024 Revealed

Sony has revealed its lineup of PlayStation Plus games that will be joining the service in November 2024. By all accounts, October has been one of the strongest months of the year for PS Plus as it featured Dead Space, WWE 2K24, and Doki Doki Literature Club Plus at no cost. This lineup was specifically great as it featured two horror titles just in time for Halloween. Now, with these PS Plus games set to depart in mere days, it’s now known what will be replacing them in a little under a week.

Going live on November 5th, PS Plus subscribers will be able to access Hot Wheels Unleashed – Turbocharged, Ghostwire: Tokyo, and Death Note: Killer Within. All three PS Plus games will be available natively for both PS5 and PS4 to all subscribers of the PlayStation service. They will then exit the platform the following month on December 2nd.

By far the biggest game of this group is that of Death Note: Killer Within. The reason that this is the highlight of PS Plus for November 2024 is because it’s actually a day-one addition to the platform. Based on the information of Killer Within that is currently available, it seems like a Death Note version of the hit indie game Among Us. Whether or not it ends up being that much more popular as a result of joining PlayStation Plus right away remains to be seen, but this is a release strategy that has worked out well for other publishers in the past.

You can learn more about all of the new PS Plus games joining the service in November 2024 by checking out descriptions and trailers for each below.

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged

“The world’s raddest cars are back and taking the fun to the next level! Race over 130 vehicles with crazy new mechanics and even more vehicle types. Plus, build your tracks with stunning new environments and different game modes to have fun off and online!”

Ghostwire: Tokyo

“Tokyo is overrun by deadly supernatural forces as a dangerous occultist causes the city’s population to vanish in an instant. Join forces with a powerful spectral entity on their quest for vengeance and master a powerful arsenal of abilities to unravel the dark truth behind the disappearance as you face the unknown in Ghostwire: Tokyo.”

Death Note: Killer Within

“Death Note: Killer Within is an online social deduction game for up to 10 players. Players will be split into two teams with different objectives. To win the game, players will need to figure out each other’s identities and either eliminate L who threatens Kira’s power or seize the Death Note. Enjoy a battle of wits as Kira and his followers, or as L and the investigators in the world of Death Note. As equally matched opponents, the two teams clash to control the game while hiding their true identities from each other. The Death Note is hidden among the players, leading to a thrilling game of cat and mouse until one team overpowers the other. Each role has its own characteristics, allowing you to master a deep sense of strategy and tactical play. Depending on your assigned role, a wide range of strategies can be formulated, and each randomized scenario develops into a high-stakes game of tactics.”