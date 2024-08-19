New Death Stranding 2 Teaser Drops Ahead of Gamescom

A new character in Death Stranding 2: On the Beach seems to have been teased prior to Gamescom 2024. Historically, famed director Hideo Kojima loves to make new reveals for his various games at any event coordinated by host and producer Geoff Keighley. In the past few years alone, Kojima has appeared at Keighley’s The Game Awards to reveal Death Stranding 2 and OD, the latter of which is his mysterious new project with Xbox. Now, with Keighley set to host Gamescom Opening Night Live tomorrow, Kojima is dropping hints that he’ll be taking part in the event.

On social media today, Kojima released a new poster for Death Stranding 2. The poster itself features the silhouette of a character from the game along with the phrase “Who Am I? at its center. Previously, Kojima has released other images of this type prior to revealing that cast members such as Elle Fanning, Norman Reedus, and Shioli Kutsuna were set to star in the project. Guesses as to the identity of this actor at the center of this image are currently all over the place, but many are assuming that this tease lays the groundwork for a proper reveal that will happen shortly.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The poster itself can be viewed here:

https://x.com/HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN/status/1825443327455723644

In all likelihood, the reveal of this new character in Death Stranding 2 should come about tomorrow during Gamescom Opening Night Live, which is set to begin at 2pm ET/11am PT. Not only would Kojima and Keighley’s previous collaborations lead to such an assumption, but Keighley himself reposted this image on his own social media feed. Whether or not Kojima will show up in person at Gamescom in Germany to talk about DS2, though, remains to be seen.

Currently, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is known to be in the works for PlayStation 5 and will release at some point in 2025. It’s the first of three projects that Kojima Productions is currently developing with the second being OD, which will be exclusive to Xbox. The third title is then a collaboration with PlayStation and is tentatively titled Physint. This mystery game is still many years away but Kojima’s return to the stealth-action genre that he popularized with the Metal Gear series.