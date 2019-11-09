Death Stranding: How to Find Conan O’Brien’s Character

Death Stranding on PS4 doesn’t just feature a star-studded cast, it has many cameos featuring not just Kojima’s friends, but celebrities, such as comedian and TV show host Conan O’Brien. That said, if you simply mainline the game, you may miss coming across the cameo. So, if you’re looking on how to find Conan O’Brien’s character: you’ve come to the right place. And luckily, unlike some things in Death Stranding, finding Conan O’Brien is very simple and straight forward.

Conan’s character is actually the partner of an NPC called the Cosplayer, a prepper that you can bring onto the network. That said, the mission is optional, and thus missable. What you need to know is the mission pops up during Episode 3. Of course, once you select the mission, the location will pop up on your map and all you need to do is track it.The station is located between South Knot City and the Weather Station, down in the canyon you’ll have to cross at some point in the game. That said, if you’re still having trouble locating the Cosplayer, the video below, courtesy of YouTube channel PowerPyx, should help.

As a reward for bringing the Cosplayer onto the Chiral Network, Conan O’Brien’s character will give players a special, goofy gift that has a pretty good perk attached to it. In other words, of the game’s cameos, this one is one that you won’t want to miss.

Death Stranding is available for PS4, and is poised to arrive on PC sometime next year. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the game, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here.

“The nucleus of Death Stranding is its slow burning story that brews classic sci-fi with old weird fiction on top of foundational ideas and perspectives redolent of writers and visionaries like Kobo Abe and Franz Kafka,” reads a snippet from our review of the game. “Similar to Metal Gear Solid, the story of Death Stranding is a complicated multi-layered narrative that will make you feel lost, but never loses you, and pays back your patience with mind-shattering revelations and remarkable interweaving of personal, intimate moments with an exploration of life’s biggest questions. And the vehicle to all of this is Kojima’s signature style of storytelling, which evokes his past work, but also evolves it.”