‘Death Stranding’ Enters a “Critical Phase” in Development

Death Stranding has now entered what its director Hideo Kojima called a “critical stage” in the game’s development. The mind behind the cryptic new game tweeted to share an update with his followers and said the game’s not yet in the debug stage but said he plays the game every day on the PlayStation 4 as the game’s various parts are combined to work towards the final product. With no release date yet known for Death Stranding, Kojima has been sharing updates like these periodically to keep followers informed on the game’s development.

Kojima tweeted about Death Stranding Sunday morning for the game’s latest update that said the title is also not yet in the difficulty development stage. Calling it a “process to connect the parts” while working on the production, specifications, and troubles of the game, Kojima then called this part of the process a “critical phase.”

The tweet from Kojima can be found below along with a rough translation courtesy of Microsoft Translate and Eurogamer.

“[Death Stranding] is not yet in difficulty adjustment or debugging stage, but combining all the parts made in [different] tools and development machines into one game,” Kojima said in the tweet below. “It’s a process to connect the parts, to fix the operation, feelings, the production, the specifications, the trouble, and to strip the flesh and [make changes] while I play the game directly every day on PS4. Critical phase.”

Aki Saito, the head of marketing and communications at Kojima Productions, offered more details on the stage that Death Stranding is in. Saito said Kojima was adjusting the game while playing it on the PlayStation 4 and said the process consists of “adding and taking out things at the same time.” It’s a “key time in development,” according to Saito.

News on Death stranding has been quiet recently, but that doesn’t mean it’ll stay that way for long. Sony’s new PlayStation series called State of Play will feature new game reveals, trailers, and more during its first stream that takes place on Monday, and there’s a chance Death Stranding might be present. Saito acknowledged the State of Play series by retweeting PlayStation’s announcement. This could be a simple sign of support for the series, but it could also mean we’ll see more on Death Stranding.

