Death Stranding’s Hideo Kojima Reveals One Surprising Way Mads Mikkelsen Influenced the Game

At this point, Hideo Kojima‘s love for Mads Mikkelsen is extensively documented. Just this week, the developer addressed “Mads fans” directly on Twitter to let them know that there was going to be a lot they liked about Death Stranding, the upcoming video game featuring Mikkelsen that Kojima is creating. Kojima’s continued to post tidbits about the upcoming game now that its latest trailer is out, and that includes a surprising fact about one way in which Mikkelsen influenced the game.

“Cliff played by Mads in the new [Death Stranding] trailer is a heavy smoker,” Kojima tweeted earlier today. “When I first wrote the script, Cliff wasn’t a smoker but I changed his character setting after seeing him smoke during the break of filming.” The tweet includes several photos, both of Cliff the character and Mikkelsen, the latter of which may well have been taken by Kojima during said break.

This came after the reveal of the latest official trailer, which you can watch at the beginning of this article. The release date was also revealed as November 8th, exclusively for the PlayStation 4. There are rumors, however, that this is only a timed exclusivity, which is the sort of thing that’s become popular as of late.

Death Stranding marks the first game from Kojima’s new studio, Kojima Productions, after the developer’s parting with Konami. Despite the fact that there’s been a new trailer, it’s possible the plot and details of Death Stranding may still be a bit confusing. Here’s what Sony has to say about the game on its official page:

“In the near future, mysterious explosions have rocked the planet, setting off a series of supernatural events known as the Death Stranding. With spectral creatures plaguing the landscape, and the planet on the verge of a mass extinction, it’s up to Sam Bridges to journey across the ravaged wasteland and save mankind from impending annihilation.”

Death Stranding is scheduled to release on November 8th exclusively on the PlayStation 4.