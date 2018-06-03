Hideo Kojima Releases Another Mysterious Death Stranding Teaser

If you know Hideo Kojima — creator of the Metal Gear Solid series — you will know he loves to tease his games early, and tease them hard. Whether it’s small subtle hints or cryptic messages, Kojima has a track record for teasing his fans, and sending them spiralling down the type of rabbit holes known to only produce the craziest and most convoluted theories.

Kojima’s first game since he left Konmai and Metal Gear, Death Stranding, was notably revealed to the world before the game’s engine was even decided upon. Since then, Kojima and his studio Kojima Productions have released a Death Stranding trailer or two a year, with smaller teases sprinkled in-between. Despite all the teases, the multiple trailers, nobody knows what the game is about. And that’s classic pre-release Kojima.

The newest tease involves an ongoing mystery of “Bridges,” which appears to be a name of an in-game organization, and that has appeared in multiple pieces of footage.

The new “Bridges” teases comes straight from Kojima’s Instagram account.

It appears that Norman Reedus’ character belongs to this “Bridges,” which is often depicted in trailers via a logo of a map of the United States of America (United Cities of America) with a spiderweb spread out from the east coast to the west coast.

What this new tease, and what “Bridges” is, who knows. But it clearly means something. Do I have any guesses? No. One does not simply “guess” at a cryptic Kojima tease. It will be one in the morning before I’d probably even finish the thesis of my speculation.

Sony has confirmed that Death Stranding will be one of the main showcases on its E3 stage later this month. Maybe we will learn more about what “Bridges” is then. But we probably won’t. A good Kojima tease does often take years before it starts to unravel.

Death Stranding is in development exclusively for the PlayStation 4. It currently is without a release date.

