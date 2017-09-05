Death Stranding Won’t Be At E3 2017, But The Game’s Creator Hideo Kojima Will Be

(Photo: Kojima Productions)

Hoping E3 2017 will provide a fresh look at Death Stranding, the fascinating Norman Reedus and Mads Mikkelsen-starring game from Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima? You're certainly not alone, but, unfortunately, fans are going to have to wait a while longer for new details. This morning Kojima took to Twitter to shoot down hopes of a Death Stranding E3 reveal:

Apologies to our fans, Death Stranding will not be @ E3 as we are fully focused on development. Pls see me with @geoffkeighley on 6/14! pic.twitter.com/w9JfmEOqF4 — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) June 7, 2017

"Apologies to our fans, Death Stranding will not be at E3 as we are fully focused on development."

Well, that's disappointing! But then again, this is Hideo Kojima we're dealing with – just because he says a thing, doesn't mean it's actually, y'know, true. I wouldn't be at all shocked if Death Stranding pops up at Sony's E3 press conference anyways. Also, even if Death Stranding itself won't be at E3, Kojima will be, so maybe we'll get some new info. Or at least some delightfully cryptic teases.

The last bit of Kojima's message refers to E3 Coliseum, which will be produced by Geoff Keighley and include live gameplay demos, panels, and special interviews. On June 14, at 3:15pm PT, Kojima will be part of an interview with Kong: Skull Island director Jordan Vogt-Roberts. You'll be able to watch and participate in E3 Coliseum on YouTube, Twitch, and the E3 Facebook page.

But wait, what's with that spider-web design and "Bridges" logo? Well, turns out both were previously referenced in Death Stranding's The Game Awards 2016 trailer. See that pin on Guillermo del Toro's jacket?

Zoom in, and you see the pin is shaped like the United States and there's a web emanating from roughly the Washington DC area. The pin also sports the words "Bridges" and "The United Cities of America." Hmmm! Will Death Stranding be some sort of political thriller? Certainly well-worn ground for Kojima!

Death Stranding arrives exclusively on PS4 sometime in 2018.

[via Polygon]