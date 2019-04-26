Hideo Kojima Teases “More” Death Stranding Coming Soon

Yesterday, Hideo Kojima joined Norman Reedus and Geoff Keighley at the Tribeca Film Festival to talk about Death Stranding, the former’s upcoming PS4 (and possibly PS5) exclusive and the former’s first game since leaving Konami and the Metal Gear Solid franchise behind. There’s been a lot of chatter and hype about the upcoming open-world, action-adventure title, but as you will know, not a ton of it has been shown off, at least not recently. However, it looks like that will soon change.

During the aforementioned talk, Kojima confirmed to the crowd that he, unfortunately, doesn’t have anything new of the game to show, however, Kojima says we may see more of the game in the next month or two. Maybe. Kojima doesn’t guarantee anything, but he is certainly teasing something.

As for why he would tease but not confirm that more Death Stranding will be unveiled in the next 60 days, who knows. It could be multiple reasons. For one, things may not be locked in place yet, and so the creative visionary wants to avoid walking back his word. It also could come down to not wanting to ruffle the feathers of Sony too much. During the talk, Kojima had to restrain himself from revealing certain details in order to honor what Sony’s doing with the game marketing and promotion wise. In other words, Sony probably wouldn’t like it if Kojima outright confirmed more Death Stranding will soon be shown off.

Death Stranding is in development for the PS4 and possibly the PS5. At the moment, of publishing, there’s been no word of when the game will release. However, maybe that will change when we see more of the game in the upcoming months.

Thanks, Reset Era.

