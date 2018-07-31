Death Stranding Will Release On Both PS4 and PS5, Says Analyst

Well-known industry analyst Michael Pachter has revealed that he believes Hideo Kojima’s upcoming PlayStation 4 exclusive, Death Stranding, won’t be a PS4 exclusive, but will be a cross-generational release between both the PS4 and PS5.

As you may know, the Kojima Productions and Sony Interactive Entertainment project was announced back in 2016, and since then it’s mostly been ambiguous tone trailers, barring the most recent and meaty look at the game during E3, albeit a meaty look at a very unfinished product.

The lack of substantial details and reveals coupled with Kojima’s reputation for taking his time in development, have many speculating on when Death Stranding could hit, with the most optimistic of guesses claiming it will come in late 2019, while most are convinced it’s a 2020 game, possibly 2021.

If the game doesn’t come out next year, then it’s suddenly in the territory of the PlayStation 5 – which hasn’t been revealed or confirmed yet beyond industry chatter and reports. The PS5, or whatever it is called, is obviously a real thing though, and probably coming pretty soon, with most reports claiming it will arrive in 2020.

That said, speaking to GamingBolt, Pachter offered up his expert speculation about Death Stranding’s release date while talking about Sony’s recent lack of new announcements.

“It’s hard to know with Sony.” said Pachter “Their [E3 2018] showcase was really hard to figure out, and they didn’t talk at all. My bias is that [the PS5] will also launch in 2020, so no reason to announce any current generation exclusives other than the ones announced so far. Death Stranding will likely be a cross-generation title.”

As always, all unofficial reports, rumors, leaks, and speculation should be taken with a grain of salt. Pachter has notably been wrong (and right) in the past, however, his speculation and thoughts are worth more than your Average Joes. In other words, take from this what you please, but don’t get too married to anything here.

Death Stranding is in development exclusively for the PlayStation 4 (possibly the PS5), and currently doesn’t have a release date. For all things Death Stranding, click here.

And in case you missed, Hollywood comedian and actor Kumail Nanjiani may have revealed his involvement in the project recently.